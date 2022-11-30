U.S. markets open in 3 hours 53 minutes

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Crown Place VCT PLC
·2 min read

Crown Place VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

Crown Place VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that, further to the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (details of which were set out in the circular issued to shareholders on 26 February 2009), the Company allotted 1,116,653 Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each (the “New Ordinary shares”) in the capital of the Company on the 30 November 2022. The New Ordinary shares were issued at a price of 32.93 pence per Ordinary share, comprising the most recent net asset value less the dividend of 0.84 pence per Ordinary share.

Accordingly, application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for the admission of the 1,116,653 new ordinary shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and it is expected that dealings will commence on 1 December 2022. The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares in issue.

Following the issue of the New Ordinary shares, the capital of the Company as at 30 November 2022 consists of 291,640,490 Ordinary shares of which 37,451,482 Ordinary shares are held in treasury.

Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 254,189,008 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

30 November 2022

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850


