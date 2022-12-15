OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that 32,208,393 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each (the “Shares”) were issued and allotted on 14 December 2022 (subject to Admission) pursuant to the Company’s offer for subscription (the “Offer”), to raise £35 million, with an over allotment facility of £15 million, in the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 tax years. The Shares were issued at a price of 53.2p each in accordance with the terms of the prospectus dated 20 October 2022 that was issued by the Company in connection with the Offer.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 28 December 2022.

The following director was included within the allotment and was allotted shares at a price per share of 53.2p:

No. of Shares Current Holding % Issued Share Capital Claire Finn



20,205 20,205 0.003





The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now ‭657,239,253‬. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53



