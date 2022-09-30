U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights and Capital

Albion Development VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares
·1 min read

Albion Development VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights and Capital

LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38

Albion Development VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that, further to the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (details of which were set out in the Circular issued to shareholders in August 2008), the Company allotted 559,250 Ordinary shares of 1 penny each (the “new ordinary shares”) in the capital of the Company on 30 September 2022. The new ordinary shares were issued at a price of 91.21 pence per ordinary share, comprising the most recent net asset value less the dividend of 2.34 pence per ordinary share.

Accordingly, application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for the admission of the 559,250 new ordinary shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and it is expected that dealings will commence on 3 October 2022. The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares in issue.

Following the issue of the new ordinary shares, the capital of the Company as at 30 September 2022 consists of 139,409,661 ordinary shares of which 15,696,741 shares are held in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 123,712,920 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

30 September 2022

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850


