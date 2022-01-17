OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC

17 January 2022

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) announces the allotment and issue of 645,279 Ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 119.6p per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the interim dividend of 2.5p for the 6 months to 31 August 2021, payable on 14 January 2022.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 28 January 2022.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 161,610,255 Ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Uloma Adighibe

For Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 3935 4186



