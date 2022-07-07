OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that 12,923,487 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each were issued and allotted on 7 July 2022 at a price of 51.8p per share equivalent to the current NAV of 48.9p grossed up by up to 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 30 September 2021). These shares were issued pursuant to the Offer for Subscription to raise up to £40 million, with an over-allotment facility of £35 million, in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 tax years.

An application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 14 July 2022.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 585,093,770. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53



