OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the “Company”) announces that 50,590 Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each (the “Shares”) were issued and allotted on 14 November 2022 (subject to Admission) at a price of 64.8p per share. The Shares were issued and allotted on the same terms and conditions as set out in the prospectus dated 22 September 2022 that was issued by the Company in connection with the Offer (the “Offer”), but on account of the Offer being full, were issued outside of the Offer.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 28 November 2022.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 165,675,447‬. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17



