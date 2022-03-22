U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc
·1 min read

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

22 March 2022

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc (the “Company”) announces the allotment and issue of 51,917 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 105.7p to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative for the interim and special dividend totaling 8p per share payable on 20 December 2021. This allotment is further to the announcement dated 20 December 2021 from which a number of shareholders were omitted due to an administrative error by the receiving agent.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 29 March 2022.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now: 1,298,550,313 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75


