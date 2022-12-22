U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc
·1 min read

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc (the “Company”) announces the allotment and issue of 7,688,422 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each at a price of 89.3p to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative for the interim dividend of 2.0p per share payable on 22 December 2022.

 

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 6 January 2023.

 

The following directors were included within the allotment and were allotted shares at a price per share of 89.3p:

 

 

No. of Shares

Current Holding

Percentage of Issued Share Capital

Tom Leader

718

32,797

0.002

Jane O’Riordan

1,957

130,607

0.009

Anthony Rockley

939

42,904

0.003

Gaenor Bagley

324

14,793‬

0.001

 

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 1,383,704,190. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75

 


