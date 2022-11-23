U.S. markets open in 6 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,011.75
    +1.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,140.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,750.00
    -4.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,864.50
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.45
    +0.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.90
    +4.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    21.25
    +0.21 (+0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0344
    +0.0037 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.29
    -1.07 (-4.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1904
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.1540
    -0.0230 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,563.65
    +840.86 (+5.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.83
    +19.28 (+5.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.84
    +75.99 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

Issue of Shares

·7 min read

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of SolGold (LSE: SOLG) (TSX: SOLG) is pleased to announce that investors, including Jiangxi Copper (Hong Kong) Investment Company Limited ("Jiangxi"), (the "Investors") have agreed to purchase 180,000,000 shares (the "Investment Shares") at a price of US$0.20 per share (the "Investment"). Jiangxi has agreed to purchase 155,000,000 of the Investment Shares. The Investment Shares are expected to raise gross proceeds of US$36,000,000.‎

SolGold plc Logo (CNW Group/SolGold)
SolGold plc Logo (CNW Group/SolGold)

The closing of the Investment is subject to the completion of due diligence by Jiangxi. Assuming Jiangxi is satisfied with their due diligence review, the Investment will close on or about December 9, 2022 and Jiangxi will own 6.3% ‎of the issued ordinary share capital of SolGold.

Scott Caldwell, Interim CEO of SolGold, commented:

"I am very pleased to have Jiangxi become an investor in SolGold. They are a highly accomplished mining company and more importantly, 100% aligned with SolGold in ensuring all stakeholders are treated respectfully and fairly. This also clearly demonstrates another step forward on my previously announced commitment, to ensure the SolGold team works tirelessly to ensure shareholders are rewarded for funding this world class discovery in Cascabel. Jiangxi is a substantial investor in numerous copper mining enterprises globally and their presence will be of great benefit to Ecuador and SolGold shareholders."

Maxit Capital LP is acting as financial advisor to SolGold.

This announcement was approved for release by Rufus Gandhi - Company Secretary.

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information.

CONTACTS


Rufus Gandhi


SolGold Plc (Company Secretary)

Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0660





Fawzi Hanano/Lia Abady


SolGold Plc (Investors)

 Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2130

investors@solgold.com.au






Tavistock (Media) 


Jos Simson/Gareth Tredway  

  Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 3150







See www.solgold.com.au for more information. Follow us on twitter @SolGold plc

IMPORTANT NOTICE

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT ITSELF CONSTITUTE AN OFFER FOR SALE OR SUBSCRIPTION OF ANY SECURITIES IN SOLGOLD PLC.

THE SUBSCRIPTION SHARES HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE QUALIFIED FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISTRIBUTION TO THE PUBLIC UNDER APPLICABLE CANADIAN SECURITIES LAWS AND, ACCORDINGLY, ANY SALE OF THE SUBSCRIPTION SHARES WILL BE MADE ON A BASIS WHICH IS EXEMPT FROM THE PROSPECTUS REQUIREMENTS OF SUCH SECURITIES LAWS ONLY TO "ACCREDITED INVESTORS" WITHIN THE MEANING ASCRIBED TO THAT TERM IN NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 45-106 - PROSPECTUS EXEMPTIONS, OF THE CANADIAN SECURITIES ADMINISTRATORS ("NI 45-106"). THE SUBSCRIPTION SHARES ARE NOT BEING OFFERED TO AND MAY NOT BE PURCHASED BY, OR FOR THE BENEFIT OF, PERSONS RESIDENT IN CANADA EXCEPT FOR "ACCREDITED INVESTORS". THE INFORMATION INCLUDED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT INTENDED TO, AND DOES NOT, COMPLY WITH ALL OF THE DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS THAT WOULD APPLY UNDER APPLICABLE CANADIAN SECURITIES LAW IF THIS SUBSCRIPTION WAS BEING QUALIFIED PURSUANT TO A PROSPECTUS FILED WITH THE RELEVANT CANADIAN SECURITIES REGULATORY AUTHORITIES AND THE SUBSCRIPTION SHARES ISSUED TO PERSONS RESIDENT IN CANADA PURSUANT TO THE AVAILABLE EXEMPTIONS UNDER NI 45-106 WILL BE SUBJECT TO A STATUTORY HOLD PERIOD FOR A PERIOD OF FOUR MONTHS AND ONE DAY FOLLOWING THE CLOSING OF THE SUBSCRIPTION. NO SECURITIES COMMISSION OR SIMILAR SECURITIES REGULATORY AUTHORITY IN CANADA HAS REVIEWED OR IN ANY WAY PASSED UPON THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR THE CONTENTS HEREOF, OR THE MERITS OF THE SUBSCRIPTION SHARES AND ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS AN OFFENSE UNDER APPLICABLE CANADIAN SECURITIES LAWS.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. FURTHER, THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED BY THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, NOR IS IT INTENDED THAT IT WILL BE SO APPROVED.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.  THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE INTO THE UNITED STATES.  THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES, EXCEPT PURSUANT TO AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION.

The distribution of this Announcement and/or the Subscription and/or issue of the Subscription Shares in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law.  No action has been taken by the Company or any of its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees that would permit an offer of the Subscription Shares or possession or distribution of this Announcement or any other offering or publicity material relating to such Subscription Shares in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required.  Persons into whose possession this Announcement comes are required by the Company to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

This Announcement or any part of it does not constitute an offer to sell or issue, or the invitation or solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire, shares in any jurisdiction where to do so (i) may be unlawful, (ii) would result in the requirement to comply with any governmental or other consent or any registration filing or other formality which the corporation regards as duly onerous, or (iii) would otherwise breach any applicable law or regulation, including, without limitation, the Restricted Jurisdictions. No public offering of the Subscription Shares is being made in any such jurisdiction.

This Announcement may contain and the Company may make verbal statements containing "forward-looking statements" with respect to certain of the Company's plans and its current goals and expectations relating to its future financial condition, performance, strategic initiatives, objectives and results.  Forward-looking statements sometimes use words such as "aim", "anticipate", "target", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "goal", "believe", "seek", "may", "could", "outlook" or other words of similar meaning.  By their nature, all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances which are beyond the control of the Company.  As a result, the actual future financial condition, performance and results of the Company may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in any forward-looking statements.  Any forward-looking statements made in this Announcement by or on behalf of the Company speak only as of the date they are made.  Except as required by applicable law or regulation, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publish any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this Announcement to reflect any changes in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

This Announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning any investor's options with respect to the Subscription or otherwise. The price of shares and any income expected from them may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the full amount invested upon disposal of the shares. Past performance is no guide to future performance. The contents of this Announcement are not to be construed as legal, business, financial or tax advice. Each investor or prospective investor should consult his, her or its own legal adviser, business adviser, financial adviser or tax adviser for legal, financial, business or tax advice.

This Announcement does not identify or suggest, or purport to identify or suggest, the risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in the Subscription Shares or otherwise. Any indication in this Announcement of the price at which ordinary shares have been bought or sold in the past cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance.

The information in this Announcement may not be forwarded or distributed to any other person and may not be reproduced in any manner whatsoever. Any forwarding, distribution, reproduction or disclosure of this information in whole or in part is unauthorised. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the Securities Act or the applicable laws of other jurisdictions.

The Subscription Shares to be issued pursuant to the Subscription will not be admitted to trading on any stock exchange other than the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Neither the content of the Company's website nor any website accessible by hyperlinks on the Company's website is incorporated in, or forms part of, this Announcement.

This Announcement has been prepared for the purposes of complying with applicable law and regulation in the United Kingdom and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this Announcement had been prepared in accordance with the laws and regulations of any jurisdiction outside the United Kingdom.

NOTWITHSTANDING ANYTHING IN THE FOREGOING, NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE SUBSCRIPTION SHARES IS BEING MADE BY ANY PERSON ANYWHERE AND THE COMPANY HAS NOT AUTHORISED OR CONSENTED TO ANY SUCH OFFERING IN RELATION TO THE SUBSCRIPTION SHARES.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the contents of this news release.

SOURCE SolGold

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/23/c1485.html

Recommended Stories

  • Investors in Coursera (NYSE:COUR) have unfortunately lost 57% over the last year

    Coursera, Inc. ( NYSE:COUR ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 21% in the last month. But that's...

  • Is Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR) Potentially Undervalued?

    Motorpoint Group Plc ( LON:MOTR ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of...

  • Ecora Resources PLC's (LON:ECOR) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

    Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) has had a rough three months with its share price down 8.3%. But if you pay close attention...

  • How Did CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA's (ETR:COP) 11% ROE Fare Against The Industry?

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Clarkson (LON:CKN)

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • California’s Lost Rain and Snow Cuts Deep Into US Food Basket

    (Bloomberg) -- California has lost out on a full year’s worth of rain and snow since 2020, according to a state-funded study, leaving the most farmland idle in recent memory across a region that supplies a quarter of US fresh food.Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billi

  • Sequoia India's Surge backs healthtech startup RedBrick AI in $4.6M funding

    Healthtech startup RedBrick AI has raised $4.6 million in a funding round led by Sequoia India and Southeast Asia's Surge as it plans to expand the market for its medical imagery annotations solution. Artificial intelligence has become ubiquitous in clinical diagnosis. The training process also requires hundreds of annotated medical images and thousands of hours of annotation by clinicians.

  • U.S. FBI joins Continental cyberattack investigation

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is involved in an investigation of a recent cyberattack on German automotive supplier Continental, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. The FBI was brought on board by German security authorities, the person said, confirming an earlier Handelsblatt report. Continental declined to comment, and the FBI was not immediately available for comment.

  • 'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

    Tough times are coming. But you can still make money.

  • Why Shares of Novavax Are Down Tuesday

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares were down more than 16% in late-afternoon trading. On Tuesday, a dispute between the biotech maker of vaccines to treat infectious diseases and global nonprofit Gavi sent Novavax's shares dropping. On Monday, Novavax canceled its contract with Gavi, saying the nonprofit had breached an agreement to purchase, in advance, 350 million doses of Nuvaxovid, Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 30% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 now sits 17% lower year-to-date. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to the downside is that investors

  • Coinbase CEO reaffirms exchange’s BTC holdings after CZ’s tweet

    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is reassuring users about the financial health of the Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange, following a tweet — since deleted — from CZ of Binance.

  • Who's Who in the FTX Inner Circle

    FTX collapsed. These players held the keys.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Dumping These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we talk about 10 stocks that billionaire Ray Dalio dumped from his portfolio. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Billionaire Ray Dalio is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager, philanthropist, and the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one of the […]

  • How a Disney senior staff rebellion put the final nail in Bob Chapek’s CEO coffin

    Trouble had been brewing for months as CFO Christine McCarthy and other senior figures campaigned with the Disney board to force Chapek out.

  • Tesla Dangerously Loses Its Luster

    In minds and numbers, Tesla remains the star of the automotive industry. The market capitalization of Elon Musk's group is above $532 billion at last check. Toyota , General Motors , Ford and Volkswagen are far behind with market values $199 billion, $57 billion, $56.5 billion and nearly $100 billion, respectively.

  • ‘Make Choices With No Regrets’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    Having a bearish stance has worked nicely in 2022, but as in most walks of life, flexibility is often a key ingredient for success. With this in mind, Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks having an open mind as 2023 enters the frame is now more important than ever. “After a 12-month period when being stubbornly bearish paid off handsomely, we think we will now enter the final stages of the bear market where two-way risk must be respected,” Wilson said. Not that Wilson

  • S&P 500 Tops Key Level In Market Rally; Riots Hit Apple iPhone Factory In China

    The S&P 500 moved back above the key 4,000 level in a strong day for the market rally. Riots hit Apple's main China iPhone factory. Enphase Energy leads 5 stocks in buy areas.

  • Fed Minutes Set to Show Breadth of Support for Higher Peak Rate

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve is set to show how united policymakers were at their meeting this month over a higher peak for interest rates than previously signaled as they calibrate their fight against decades-high inflation.Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billi

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu