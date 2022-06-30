U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,770.25
    -51.00 (-1.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,676.00
    -323.00 (-1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,491.50
    -199.50 (-1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,696.20
    -25.20 (-1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.68
    -0.10 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    20.57
    -0.17 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0423
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.67
    +1.31 (+4.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2128
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2720
    -0.2730 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,138.96
    -956.70 (-4.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.01
    -29.66 (-6.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,195.65
    -116.67 (-1.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

Issue of Supplementary Prospectus

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Seneca Growth Capital VCT
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HYG.L
  • SVCT.L

30 June 2022

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

Issue of Supplementary Prospectus

The Board of Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has today published a supplementary prospectus (the “Supplementary Prospectus”) relating to the offer of subscription for B ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company, details of which were set out in a prospectus issued by the Company on 29 October 2021 (the “Offer”).

The Supplementary Prospectus relates to the change in Seneca Partners Limited’s FCA Alternative Investment Fund Manager (“AIFM”) status from small-scope to full-scope.

As noted in the Prospectus, Seneca Partners Limited (“Seneca Partners”), the Company’s Investment Manager, applied to the FCA for a full-scope UK AIFM permission (as defined in regulation 2 of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Regulations 2013 (as amended)) on 19 July 2021. This application was approved by the FCA on 16 June 2022.

The main benefit for Seneca Partners of being a Full Scope AIFM is that there is now no limit on the value of funds it can have under management. This has been a lengthy process which has involved the FCA taking an in depth look at Seneca Partners’ processes, financial resilience and how it treats customers. The Board believes this is a great achievement for Seneca Partners to meet the standards required for being a full-scope AIFM.

The Supplementary Prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority, and copies will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism, and from the Company's website: https://senecavct.co.uk/current-offer/.

The Offer by the Company remains open for the 2022/23 tax year.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk

Any enquiries in respect of the Offer should be directed to:

Siobhan Pycroft
Seneca Partners Limited
01942 295 981
Siobhan.Pycroft@senecapartners.co.uk


Recommended Stories

  • Chip Stocks Are in for Trouble, Analyst Says. 4 Stocks Get Downgrades.

    The semiconductor sector has lost more than one-third of its value this year, but a BofA Global Research analyst says the pain isn't over for investors.

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 60-Year Wall Street Veteran Says S&P 500 Will Sink to 3,100

    (Bloomberg) -- Not many industry experts would shrug off a 35% drop for the S&P 500, but six-decade Wall Street veteran George Ball says a fall of that magnitude would be a normal adjustment.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidDisquiet Over the Housing Market Is Only GrowingBall, chairman

  • JPMorgan downgrades Amazon, Meta, and 24 other tech company stocks

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down JP Morgan Chase’s recession forecast.

  • How can I 'quiet' my portfolio? Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 14.9% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?

  • Stock Futures Drop Ahead of Fed’s Favored Inflation Gauge

    Bond yields and stock futures fell as investors rebalanced portfolios and awaited a gauge of inflation that is the Federal Reserve’ preferred measure of price rises.

  • 10 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 extreme dividend stocks with upside potential. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Extreme Dividend Stocks with Upside Potential. Dividend investing has been an attractive prospect for individual investors and hedge funds alike for many years. […]

  • Micron Earnings Preview: Will Critical Support Hold?

    Micron is set to report earnings on Thursday after the close, but the stock sits on critical support. Will it hold or will it fold?

  • Dow Jones Dives As Inflation Fears Rise; This Stock Pops As Warren Buffett Raises Stake; Nike Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell as inflation fears rose. A Warren Buffett stock rose after Berkshire Hathaway raised its stake. Nike and Apple stock fell.

  • AMD Victim of a Bad Blow at a Very Bad Time

    The semiconductor manufacturer is going through a difficult time marked by questions about the demand for its graphics cards.

  • Stocks, Futures Drop Amid Mounting Recession Woes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US futures signaled extended stock-market losses Thursday after central bankers issued warnings on inflation and fueled concern that aggressive policy will end in recession.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidPokemon Go Creator Niantic Cancels Four Projects, Cuts 8% of Staf

  • 10 Cathie Wood Stocks That Can Rebound in 2023

    In this article, we discuss 10 Cathie Wood stocks that can rebound in 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Cathie Wood Stocks That Can Rebound in 2023. Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management has admittedly been battered by the rising rates environment and the market-wide selloff in growth equities. […]

  • Amazon Shares Could Nearly Triple From Here, One Analyst Says

    Amazon Web Services just might be the most valuable business on Earth. Clearly, the optimistic view of the long-term potential of AWS isn’t reflected in the current valuation for Amazon.com stock (ticker: AMZN), which has fallen 35% so far this year and more than 40% since its November peak. Now valued at about $1.1 trillion, Amazon shares have been hurt by a combination of factors which go well beyond the general market malaise.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond earnings were ‘just a disaster every way you look’: Retail analyst

    Storch Advisors CEO, and former CEO of Toys R Us and Hudson’s Bay, Gerald Storch sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to break down Bed Bath & Beyond's unraveling after a Q1 earnings miss and the dismissal of its CEO, its pandemic-era business, and the outlook of the retail industry.

  • Tesla: Street Expectations for Q2 Deliveries Are Too High, Says Analyst

    Tesla (TSLA) has made a habit of beating Street expectations in recent quarters, but with the EV leader set to announce 2Q22 deliveries and production figures this weekend, Deutsche Bank’s Emmanuel Rosner thinks a surprise to the downside is on the way. Reflecting the extended Covid-19-related shutdowns and logistical challenges in the Shanghai plant, Rosner now expects Tesla to deliver 245,000 units, compared to 310,000 beforehand. This amounts to a 22% year-over-year uptick but a 21% sequentia

  • RBC Says These 2 Dividend Stocks Have Strong Growth Potential

    The second half of the year is upon us, and that has the forecasters looking for clues to the near-term economic future. The speculations run nearly the full gamut of possibilities, from a full-blown recession to a mild downturn to a steady-state to a rip-roaring recovery. Lori Calvasina, US equity strategy head for RBC Capital, is leaning toward that latter outlook. She believes that the US will dodge the recession bullet, and that the S&P 500 will end the year at or near 4,700 (a gain of 23% f

  • Drugmaker Endo Faces Bond Decision as Creditors Mull Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Endo International Plc, the latest drugmaker impaired by opioid lawsuits, must decide whether to skip more than $90 million in interest payments as it contemplates a potential bankruptcy filing.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidPokemon Go Creator Niantic Cancels Four Proj

  • Bitcoin, crypto fall amid reports of 3AC’s court-ordered liquidation

    Bitcoin was trading below US$20,000 in late morning trade in Asia on Thursday as reports of a court-ordered liquidation of Three Arrows Capital (3AC) added to fears of a contagion in crypto. See related article: Three Arrows Capital lines up for liquidation Fast facts The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell to as low as US$19,937.79 in […]

  • With Stock Splits Underway, These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Buys Now

    Stock splits are all the rage these days, with several prominent companies resorting to this move over the past few months. Let's consider two of them: DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Medical devices specialist DexCom announced a 4-for-1 stock split in March, which it completed on June 10.