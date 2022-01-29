U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,431.85
    +105.34 (+2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,725.47
    +564.69 (+1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,770.57
    +417.79 (+3.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.51
    +37.22 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.29
    +0.68 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.30
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1152
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    -0.0250 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3401
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1900
    -0.1120 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,684.81
    +709.23 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.83
    +21.37 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Istanbeautiful.com Encourages Travelers for a Touristic or Medical Trip to Istanbul in Turkey

Istanbeautiful
·2 min read

The innovative travel and medical guide to Istanbul website merges the city's beauty with its name, and received top visitor ratings on giving the best advice on the city's top sights and sounds, plus medical services from trusted providers.

Bosphorus yacht cruise

Bosphorus yacht cruise
Bosphorus yacht cruise
Bosphorus yacht cruise

ISTANBUL, Jan. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tourism related to culture and health is growing fast across global markets in recent years. And so Turkey continues investing millions of dollars to support the increase in this demand with long-term strategies. Istanbul, the historical and cultural capital of Turkey, is already working very hard to place on top of this race and has recently become one of the top five most visited cities for a cultural and medical trip.

The city continues to be a magnet for those who want to spend a fantastic city vacation, as well as receive medical treatment before heading back home in a replenished and healthy way. Regarding the minimum wage, cost of living, accommodation, rental, utility and management costs in 2022, the city can be considered as one of the lowest ones when compared to the UK, EU or U.S., and a superb destination for a visit.

Istanbeautiful.com here inspires visitors and provides up-to-date and key-information on what to do and where to go for both enjoying the unique experiences and getting the best medical treatments that the city offers.

About Istanbul

Istanbul is a magical city to enjoy the combination of an old and modern city, as well as the Islamic and Mediterranean mixture of cultures in a captivating atmosphere. The Hagia Sophia (8th wonder of the world), Topkapi Palace (one of the world's richest museums), and Bosphorus cruise will definitely cheer up people's hearts.

Istanbul is also a leading global destination and medical tourism center in Europe and Asia for its excellent location, world-class hospitals, world-renowned and board-certified surgeons, excellent service with very reasonable prices, as well as quality hotels, easy transportation and tourism opportunities. Medical tourists visit Istanbul especially for rhinoplasty, body aesthetics, dental treatments, bariatric surgery, neurological, oncological, and orthopedic treatments, and hair transplant in Turkey.

About Istanbeautiful.com

Established in 2011, the istanbeautiful.com is a comprehensive travel guide to Istanbul, contributing the city's tourism with its team and fellows of Istanbul locals, expats and world travelers. The website's motto is "Your Go-See-Do-Heal Advisor in Istanbul", and it gives practical information and honest advice to make its visitors get around the city like a local.

For those who are looking for things to do in the city, including top attractions, sights, hidden gems, the best time to visit, how to budget and cost of visit and living advice, as well as recommendations for top clinics and surgeons for the top cosmetic procedures to make Istanbul visit run smoothly, please see 'Going Out' and 'Medical Tourism' sections of the website.

Media Contacts

Email: info@istanbeautiful.com

Social Links

Instagram - @istanbeautiful34

Related Images






Image 1: Bosphorus yacht cruise


Istanbul bosphorus cruise on a private yacht



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Carnival and All the Other Cruise-Line Stocks Just Crashed

    "Dampening" reservations means analyst predictions of a return to profits this year could be all wet.

  • Disney World's Top Rival Gets Ready to Fight in 2025

    Universal Orlando points to early 2025 as the grand opening of its highly anticipated Epic Universe theme park.

  • Airbnb Regulatory Fixer to Depart, Leaving Controversial Legacy

    Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky knew what he was getting when he hired Chris Lehane in 2015 to spearhead the company’s global face-off with regulators, and to lead communications. A political operative in the Clinton White House dating to the Monica Lewinsky blowup and press secretary for the Gore-Lieberman Democratic ticket in 2000, Lehane told Skift, […]

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy For the Long Haul

    Don't be rattled by the recent stock market troubles. Instead, take the opportunity to buy shares of these great companies on the dip.

  • Chinese travel for Lunar New Year despite plea to stay put

    Chinese are traveling to their hometowns for the Lunar New Year, the country’s biggest family holiday, despite a government plea to stay where they are as Beijing tries to contain coronavirus outbreaks. The holiday, which starts with Chinese New Year's Eve on Monday, usually is the biggest annual movement of humanity as hundreds of millions of people who migrated for work visit their parents and sometimes spouses and children they left behind or travel abroad. “I know we are encouraged to spend the New Year in Beijing, but I haven’t been back home for three years,” said Wang Yilei, whose hometown is Tangshan, east of the capital.

  • These Airline Stocks Could Take Flight in 2022

    Airline stocks may have their time in the sun in 2022. The onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020—which effectively grounded most travel—and the emergence of the highly contagious Omicron variant late last year—which led to thousands of flight cancellations—rocked the airline industry. Airline investors may feel like they haven’t been able to catch much of a break, but that could all change, according to Barron’s senior writer Al Root.

  • 5 cool beach towns in America where you can buy a house for $350,000 or less

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Clearwater is a beautiful city known for its proximity to the Gulf of Mexico, as well as for hosting spring training camps for a handful of Major League Baseball teams.

  • Liz Truss ‘wasted £500,000 of taxpayers’ cash’ on private jet to Australia

    Liz Truss has dismissed claims that she was responsible for a “staggering waste” of taxpayers’ cash after it emerged that she chartered a private jet to Australia at an estimated cost of £500,000.

  • Are All-Inclusive Hotels Actually a Good Deal? Here’s What Travel Experts Say

    There's something very appealing about planning a no-planning vacation either in the United States or abroad. No need to shop around for the best price on a rental car or check on whether there's...

  • How much money will the Super Bowl bring to L.A.?

    The Super Bowl typically brings in money to its host city from tourist spending, big parties and local fans — but just how much is a contested question.

  • 5 Best Cities for the Wealthy Upper Class, According To Experts

    Have you officially "made it"? While there is no universal definition of this idea, a good indication is when you are less concerned about keeping costs low and more about preserving (and passing on)...

  • Hawaiian Airlines CEO: 'Conditions are falling into place' for travel to fully recover

    Hawaiian Airlines CEO & President Peter Ingram joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the international and domestic travel recovery.

  • ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Wreaks Havoc for U.S. Airlines, Prompting Thousands of Cancellations

    A “bomb cyclone” walloped the northeastern U.S. on Saturday, disrupting travel and forcing hundreds of flight cancellations to and from airports in the storm’s path. About 80% of flights scheduled to depart from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday were canceled as of Saturday morning, as were 72% of flights heading for the airport, according to FlightAware. Smaller hubs across the region, including Bradley International Airport in Connecticut and T.F. Green International Airport in Rhode Island, also saw the vast majority of their flights canceled on Saturday.

  • Travel rebound expected in 2022 as long as Omicron subsides

    Cowen Senior Research Analyst Helane Becker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss fourth quarter earnings for Southwest Airlines, airline sector recovery, airline market cap data, and the outlook for travel amidst the Omicron surge.

  • Here’s your guide to a sweet weekend escape to Fredericksburg in Texas Hill Country

    Back in the 1960s, Lyndon B. Johnson did something unprecedented: He created a functioning White House away from Washington. As a result, his ranch became known as the “Texas White House,” a sprawling estate where he held staff meetings underneath a live oak on his front lawn, discussing predominant issues, from the Vietnam War to civil rights. Because reporters would report from news conferences at the ranch, the “Fredericksburg” datelines on their articles helped put this tiny Texas town (with a rich German heritage) on the map.

  • OMG, I Want to Rent That House: Byron Bay, Australia

    Courtesy VrboWategos Villas, Byron Bay, Australia (Vrbo): For two years, we’ve all been glued to news of the “next wave.” So, it’s safe to say, we all deserve a break. But if you choose to take the vacation days that we believe every human being on the planet has accrued by living through COVID and use them on a holiday in Byron Bay, you will not necessarily get a break from wave watching. That’s because this hotspot in New South Wales is famed for its excellent surfing. Between spending days in

  • Queen Mary ship closed to tourists to get 'critical repairs'

    The historic ocean liner Queen Mary, which has been a Southern California tourist attraction and hotel for decades, is being prepared for “critical repairs," according to officials in the city of Long Beach, which owns the ship.

  • Disney World Brings Back a Prepandemic Favorite (Which Could Lead Attendance to Spike)

    Disney's return of parades and castle shows may be the final return-to-normal move in the (sort of) post-Covid era that brings guests back.

  • 10 Amazing Destinations For Budget Travel, According To Someone Who Has Traveled All Over The World

    Make the most of your dollar.View Entire Post ›

  • Is Rivian Making a Blow Dryer for Its Electric Pickup? A New Patent Says Yes

    No, the device probably isn't for drying your hair on the way to work.