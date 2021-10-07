iStar Sets Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2021 on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, prior to the opening of the market.

The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing these results and its operations beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. This conference call will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through iStar's website, www.istar.com, in the "Investors" section.

The dial-in information for the live call is:

Dial-in: 844.291.5490 International: 409.207.6993 Access Code: 9561135



A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website. Alternatively, the replay can be accessed via dial-in from 2:30 p.m. ET on November 2, 2021 through 12:00 a.m. ET on November 16, 2021 by calling:

Replay: 866.207.1041 International: 402.970.0847 Access Code: 1463546

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on institutional quality properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the creator of the modern ground lease industry, iStar is using its national investment platform and its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand the use of modern ground leases within the $7 trillion institutional commercial real estate market. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

