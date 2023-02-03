Istation names Rich Watson as Chief Revenue Officer

Educational technology executive brings a wealth of experience to drive strategic growth

Rich Watson

Istation appoints new Chief Revenue Officer

DALLAS, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Istation, an educational technology leader, announced that Rich Watson has been named the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer, effective January 10. In the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer, Watson oversees the go-to-market strategy and revenue-generating efforts of marketing, customer success and sales operations. He will focus on advancing operational efficiencies and accelerating Istation’s mission of supporting educators and empowering students.

“With Rich Watson leading as the new Chief Revenue Officer, we’re poised for exciting expansion and growth in 2023,” said Richard Collins, President and CEO of Istation. “Watson’s exceptional experience and visionary thinking will carry Istation into the future to meet the needs of modern learners.”

Watson brings more than 18 years of expertise in leading mission-driven organizations, building teams from the ground up and optimizing revenue strategies in fast-growing companies. Watson previously served as part of executive teams at Honorlock, Securly and Follett and has a wealth of knowledge in K-12 education, higher education and corporate learning.

“Istation is a deeply respected brand in K-12 education, with a high-performing team dedicated to student outcomes,” Watson said. “I am excited to partner with the executive team and champion our growth into new markets.”

###

About Istation

Founded in 1998 and based in Dallas, Texas, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation’s leading providers of richly animated, game-like educational technology. Winner of several national educational technology awards, the Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom through small-group and collaborative instruction. Istation’s innovative reading, math, and Spanish programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools, and classrooms. Istation now serves over 4 million students throughout the United States and in several other countries.

Story continues

Attachment

CONTACT: Ian Sumera Istation Inc. isumera@istation.com



