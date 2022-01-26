U.S. markets closed

IStyle.id, Pre-order for 2021 The Fact BTS Photobook Special Edition

·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cap Korea Co., Ltd. announced that it will distribute the 2021 The Fact BTS Photo Book Special Edition exclusively to Indonesia through collaboration with iSyle.id, which has professional recognition and public confidence in selling Korean products in Indonesia.

photography copyright : THE FACT
photography copyright : THE FACT

An official from Cap Korea said, "In the past, we tried to proceed simultaneously with Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia, but in order to smoothly supply photo books at reasonable prices, we have collaborated with iStyle.id of The Salim Group, one of Indonesia's largest conglomerates."

Indonesia's sales schedule will be pre-orders online, department stores, and direct offline stores from February 1st (Tue), pre-orders will be ended on February 28th, local delivery will begin at the end of February, and sales will begin offline at department stores and direct stores in March.

"2021 The Fact BTS Photo Book Special Edition", the 2nd collection which will be released following a photobook containing special moments with the "2020 The Fact Music Awards", is filled with Music, Life, Youth and Success of BTS with the theme of "&", a linkage between you and me, the world and us, and today and tomorrow.

Those special photos were taken by artist Kim Je-won, a professional photographer of the artist agency VOTT, which make the photobook a must-have item with their beauty and rarity.

New 160-page photobook consists of printed portraits, photocards, and posters; it is the last chance to get the additional poster as pre-order privilege, which may run out of stock early.

CapKorea Co., Ltd.(http://www.cap-kor.com) is a company located in Gangseo-gu, Busan, Korea, and engaged in export and trading business, which holds exclusive rights to sell "2021 The Fact BTS Photobook Special Edition" in three Southeast Asian countries (Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia) in collaboration with iStyle.id (Indonesia), Qoo10(Singapore and Malaysia) online shopping mall that is well known in Southeast Asia.

SOURCE CapKorea

