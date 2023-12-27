This ISU grad's cosmetic company lifts up Black women, pushes 'evolution' in beauty industry

Tell a Black girl that you love her today.

That’s the message that greets visitors when they go to the website of cosmetic company Simply Sámone, founded by Jassma’ray Johnson, a 22-year-old who graduated from Iowa State University earlier this year.

Resilient.

Fierce.

Deserving.

These are the adjectives Johnson uses on her company's website to describe Black women. But this is not what Johnson heard about herself growing up.

“That’s what really inspires me,” she said.

Johnson sells lip glosses, but that's just the start of her company. The next big project for Simply Sámone is to expand to body oils and lip liners. In the future, she'll offer foundation and eye products. If you order from her business in 2024, it’ll come in a Simply Sámone branded-package, a change from the standard shipping mailers she has used so far.

Jassma’ray Johnson, owner of Simply Sámone, started her beauty business in her Iowa State dorm room.

Her vision to build a cosmetic company that celebrates inclusivity and lifts up Black women has made her one of the Des Moines Register's 15 People to Watch in 2024.

Johnson’s experiences have shaped Simply Sámone, a name that incorporates her middle name.

As a fourth grader, being made fun of by other kids first drove her to make her own lip gloss. In college, isolation brought her back to the beauty product that made such an impact on her years ago.

But Simply Sámone has also shaped Johnson. In creating her company, she’s found confidence.

“I learned so much about myself while running a business, and I would definitely say this helped me love myself fully,” she said. “That's something that I didn't know how to do before I started my business. I thought I did. But I really didn't.”

Simply Sámone channels Jassma’ray Johnson’s fourth-grade self

Jassma'ray Johnson fills tubes with lip gloss from her beauty brand Simply Sámone in her Ames apartment.

Johnson hung out with her friends near a green electrical box, called a pad-mounted transformer, outside of her childhood home in south Des Moines. Johnson, one of eight children, lived in Section 8 housing in what was a predominantly Black neighborhood, she recalled.

She considered the hangout spot with her friends the first time she had a safe space and where she could just be herself, Johnson said.

“That was just my first real community, and I think that just inspired everything I do because when it comes to Simply Sámone and the mission, the things I want to do, that's what I want to build,” she said. “I want to build that confidence. I want to build that love and those affirmations and that feeling of this Black joy and happiness and know that despite everything we have going on in the outside world… you will still have that community that supports you.”

When Johnson created her business as an ISU student in 2020, only 645 Black undergraduate students were enrolled in the spring semester, out of a total of 25,884 undergraduates, or about 2.5%, according to the university’s multicultural summary.

Johnson, the first in her family to go to college, rarely saw anyone who looked like her. Her classmates had laptops and iPads. She had notebooks and pencils. Everything around her at ISU felt unfamiliar. The self-doubt of imposter syndrome creeped in.

But feeling different from her peers wasn’t a new sentiment.

Johnson has Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder that can affect the eyes. In Johnson’s case, it made her eyes bulge. Paired with her fuller lips, her hair and her big personality, it made Johnson the subject of jokes.

Johnson made her own lip gloss as a fourth grader, going against the wishes of her mother, who felt her daughter was too young to wear it. She aspired to be like Moesha, the teen character played by R&B singer Brandy Norwood in the self-titled 1990s sitcom, who wore beautiful lip products like lip gloss.

From her kitchen, Simply Sámone founder Jassma'ray Johnson works to fill her homemade lip gloss in her Ames apartment.

Johnson started to love her lips, and by the time she was a high schooler, people knew her for her lip gloss.

As a new ISU student, “I just felt like the fourth grade me again, and I wanted to feel seen, I wanted to feel heard,” she said.

She knew lip gloss could help her again.

Jassma’ray Johnson positions herself for success at ISU

Jassma'ray Johnson works on filling orders from her beauty business Simply Sámone in her Ames apartment.

In creating a business, Johnson and her fellow entrepreneurs must determine who their customers are and how to reach them, said Judi Eyles, director of the Pappajohn Center for Entrepreneurship at ISU.

Eyles, a mentor to Johnson, recalled how Johnson discovered that some of her audience included older woman, not all people her age as she’d imagined, during ISU Day at the Capitol, where faculty, staff, students and stakeholders present exhibits on various topics.

Eyles witnessed Johnson take part in numerous pitch competitions; join CYstarters, a competitive summer accelerator for students and recent graduates to focus on their business ideas; and take part in numerous other programs for student entrepreneurs.

“She knows her business,” Eyles said of Johnson in pitch competitions. “She knows her numbers. She knows her market. She has this compelling, passionate story behind why she's doing what she's doing. But she can deliver very, very professionally. The other thing about Jassma’ray is, she has learned the value of giving back.”

Last year, Johnson awarded a student at East High School in Des Moines, her alma mater, a $1,000 scholarship toward her college education.

Johnson, who went to ISU with the help of scholarships, said she would have never started her company had she not gone to college.

The scholarship has continued this year and is planned in 2024 for women of color at East.

Changing the beauty industry through Simply Sámone

Only 4% to 5% of all employees in the U.S. beauty industry are Black, a percentage that includes everyone from entry-level employees to C-suite executives at retailers and beauty houses, according to surveys and research conducted by management consulting firm McKinsey & Co. and published in 2022.

Johnson is carving out her space, her power, in the industry through her company. Supporting her business means supporting an “evolution,” as stated on Simply Sámone’s website.

The evolution is of the beauty industry, from the demographics of those it employs, to advocating for diverse bodies and skin colors in advertising, to providing products for women of color who continue to face difficulty finding shades of makeup that complement their skin tones, Johnson explained.

The McKinsey & Co. study found that of the 47% of Black survey respondents who buy beauty products at a mass-market retailer or grocery store, just 13% of them said it’s easy to find the beauty products that meet their needs there.

As Johnson grows her business, she does not want to forsake her values: Simply Sámone will continue to offer affordable products that do not sacrifice quality.

Rebecca Runyon, another mentor of Johnson’s, is the director of the Start Something LAS Academy, a two-year program that develops students’ entrepreneurial skillset.

Runyon first learned about Johnson because the Simply Sámone founder was featured on television. She set up a meeting with Johnson.

“From my first meeting with her, I was really impressed with her drive to make social change through her business,” she said.

Runyon said successful students pursuing entrepreneurship have “grit and gratitude.”

Johnson knows grit. After all, orders for her products aren’t always constant, even several years into her business.

“It's not about necessarily where Simply Sámone specifically goes, but where Jassma’ray as a person goes as an entrepreneur and someone I see as a serial entrepreneur,” Runyon said of Johnson's future.

Jassma'ray Johnson ships orders from her beauty company at the Ames post office.

Johnson envisions joining with a friend to own a store that will be a place for women of color to purchase cosmetics and massages. The beauty founder is working toward a massage therapy license, which ties in with the skin care products she hopes to develop at Simply Sámone.

And in creating space for Black women, whether it’s a physical space such as owning a store, or her continued work through Simply Sámone, Johnson is helping the next generation of Black women to feel seen and heard.

“The things that I lacked in being a kid growing up is what I try to make sure that I provide for future generations,” Johnson said.

Paris Barraza covers entertainment, lifestyle and arts at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at PBarraza@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

Meet Jassma’ray Johnson

Age: 22

Hometown: Lives in Ames. Raised in Des Moines.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in psychology from Iowa State University, with a minor in African American studies and communications.

Career: Founder and CEO of Simply Sámone, a socially conscious cosmetics company.

Family: Sisters Jalesha Johnson and Lonn’tiay Williams; friend Trinity Dewitt; mentors Rebecca Runyon and Judi Eyles.

