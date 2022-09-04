U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.98 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.25
    +0.64 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.60
    +13.30 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    17.91
    +0.24 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9953
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1520
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1520
    -0.0660 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,731.88
    -72.48 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.97
    -6.70 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

It took ‘a whole year to find the person I’m hiring’: Small biz owner

Ines Ferré
·Markets Reporter
·3 min read

Small business owner Nesha Pai says it took a year to find a solid bookkeeper for her accounting business based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"If you're a big company you might have a bigger pool, but for the small business — for me for example it's been very difficult," said Pai. "It took me a whole year to find this person that I'm now hiring."

Pai reviewed more than 150 resumes and interviewed about 10 people for the part-time position, which offered $25-35K a year, benefits, and a 401K plan matching contributions.

"It's just been hard to find good talent," she said.

Pai CPA already has five employees, serving about 80 small businesses accounting needs across different industries. Demand boomed during the pandemic, as small companies asked for accounting services to apply for PPP loans and survive the lockdowns.

“My demand is growing way past my capacity," said Pai. "All of a sudden the floodgates are open for me. I have the demand, I don't have the capacity."

Kayla Marx places an order outside the door of Day's Espresso and Coffee Shop after a state mandated carry-out only policy went into effect in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Louisville, Ky, U.S. March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Kayla Marx places an order outside the door of Day's Espresso and Coffee Shop (REUTERS/Bryan Woolston)

'It's something that I have never witnessed in my 30 years of business'

Al Cediel, the owner of ALFA Driving school in Atlanta, faces the same issue.

Cediel says business spiked once classes went online during the lockdowns. However, his $20/hour job openings for drivers haven't attracted many applicants over the last two years.

“In those two years I’ve only been able to hire 2 qualified people and I’m looking for at least 3 more,” Cediel said.

“It’s very difficult. It’s something that I have never witnessed in my 30 years of business,” he added. “I’ve had to put myself as an owner, in the position of do-it-all."

'Humans are the fossil fuel of the growth engine'

Hiring is one of the biggest challenges facing businesses, according to WSJ/Vistage polling of small and midsize firms.

"Humans are the fossil fuel of the growth engine, and there simply aren't enough humans out there for the amount of jobs,” Joe Galvin, Chief Research Officer of Vistage told Yahoo Finance. “We still see 54% of our members say that their inability to hire is impacting their ability to operate a full capacity."

Galvin added, "52% of our community still plan to increase headcount in the year ahead."

Katherine Anderson and Zach Lucido plan a delivery schedule as part of an effort organized by The London Plane restaurant to donate more than 1,000 meals per day to local hospital workers on the front lines of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at The London Plane in Seattle, Washington, U.S. March 20, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Katherine Anderson and Zach Lucido plan a delivery schedule as part of an effort organized by The London Plane restaurant. (REUTERS/David Ryder)

The survey shows economic conditions have led one-in-five small businesses to slow their pace of hiring, with only 8% instituting a hiring freeze, layoffs, or rescinded job offers.

Compared to their hiring plans at the start of 2022, the plans of most small businesses (70%) have not changed. Small businesses say the biggest factors that help attract talent are higher salaries, benefits, and bonuses.

"Myself included, and even my restaurant clients and retail clients are facing this. In order to attract that higher talent pool, we need to offer a higher compensation," said Pai. "There's desperation almost."

Pai says she's still looking for more bookkeepers for her growing business.

"I know it's out there because pre 2020, when I was hiring, I had many applicants to choose from back then," she said. "I'm always looking — cuz it could take me another year."

Ines Ferre is a reporter for Yahoo Finance covering the US stock market from the floor of the New York Exchange.

Click here for the latest economic news and economic indicators to help you in your investing decisions

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Steve Jobs, Dan Loeb, and Xi Jinping: It's Chris Blackwell's world

    "Island Records" founder Chris Blackwell is out with a new memoir — "The Islander" — telling tales from one of the most compelling and eclectic careers in showbiz history.

  • What to expect from Apple’s Sept. 7 event

    Here's everything we expect to see at Apple's Sept. 7 iPhone event.

  • Biden Loves Labor Unions But Blue-Collar Workers Dont Love Him Back

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden vowed his administration would be the most pro-union in US history. But in a labor stronghold that has become a symbol for blue-collar defections from the Democratic Party, workers say they don’t feel the wind at their backs from the White House.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesUK Slips Behind India to Become World’s Sixth Biggest EconomyEurope’s Energy Crisis Deepens After Russia Keeps Pipeline ShutBrace for ‘Rec

  • r/WallStreetBets founder details ‘one thing about the stock market’ that you learn yourself

    The founder of r/WallStreetBets had some advice for the community: The best financial education comes from the school of hard knocks.

  • If you consider buying an iPhone or Apple Watch this weekend, stop!

    Apple will host its iPhone 14 event on Sept. 7, so hold out a few more days for potential deals.

  • ‘The Whale’ Star Brendan Fraser on Playing a Man Who Weighs 600 Pounds: ‘I Needed to Learn to Move In a New Way’

    Brendan Fraser, the star of the Venice-premiering movie “The Whale,” says he needed to “learn how to move in a new way” in order to play his character Charlie, who weighs 600 lbs. Fraser takes on his most substantial role in a number of years with Darren Aronofsky’s latest, in which Charlie is slowly eating […]

  • Time to get bullish again on China? J.P. Morgan sees buying opportunity in these 2 Chinese stocks

    Chinese stocks have come under pressure for various reasons over the past year and a half or so; a slowing economy has been one cause while domestic tussles with the regulators haven’t helped either, particularly for those in the tech sector. Another element keeping sentiment low and impacting performance has been the fear of de-listing for U.S.-listed Chinese stocks. This is on account of Chinese companies not meeting U.S. auditing standards. But the prospects of de-listing might be less likely

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Opportunity In Commodities, But The Greatest Long-Term Gains Likely In Farmland

    Last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell swayed the market again after making remarks about inflation. Powell confirmed that lowering inflation would be a costly fight in terms of jobs and economic growth. The blunt message may be ominous, but the honesty could be interpreted as refreshing. Powell shared that the Fed’s “overarching focus right now is to bring inflation back down to our 2% goal.” Powell later provided some context on how that might be possible. About a potential 0.75% ra

  • I’m rebuilding my retro game collection, and it’s a pricier hobby than you’d think

    Want to get into retro gaming? It can be more expensive than you might expect?

  • Amazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US Warehouses

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., determined to reduce the size of its sprawling delivery operation amid slowing sales growth, has abandoned dozens of existing and planned facilities around the US, according to a closely watched consulting firm. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesUK Slips Behind India to Become World’s Sixth Biggest EconomyEurope’s Energy Crisis Deepens After Russia Keeps Pipeline ShutBrace for ‘Recession Shock’ as Outflows Rock Equiti

  • Bitcoin's Price May Crash After Ethereum's 'Merge,' Researcher Says

    Artist and independent Kyle McDonald said on CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover,” the possibility Ethereum’s Merge will reduce energy costs by 99.95% is “highly realistic.”

  • Metal Plants Feeding Europe’s Factories Face an Existential Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- In the aluminum industry, closing a smelter is an agonizing decision. Once power is cut and the production “pots” settle back to room temperature, it can take many months and tens of millions of dollars to bring them back online.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesUK Slips Behind India to Become World’s Sixth Biggest EconomyEurope’s Energy Crisis Deepens After Russia Keeps Pipeline ShutBrace for ‘Recession Shock’ as Outflows Rock Equiti

  • Russia Signals Opposition to OPEC+ Oil-Production Cut

    The group of oil producers will keep its output steady when it meets Monday, people familiar with the matter said, as Moscow maneuvers to thwart Western attempts to limit its oil revenue following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Investors Are Suing Companies Over This Poor-Performing Retirement Fund. Do You Have One?

    Target-date funds may be cramping your retirement. Between July 29 and Aug. 2, lawyers representing current and past participants in six separate retirement plans filed suit against their employers and plan fiduciaries, charging that the BlackRock target-date funds in the … Continue reading → The post Are Target-Date Funds Hampering Your Retirement? Try This Instead appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I've Tried Tons Of Side Hustles, So I'm Ranking Them All From "Meh, Not Worth It" To "OMG, YES!"

    As a first-gen millennial, hustle is a part of my DNA. I also have ADHD, so of course, I’ve tried waaay too many side hustles to see what I actually like doing.View Entire Post ›

  • No Stream: EU gas markets brace for price surge after latest Russia gas cut

    LONDON (Reuters) -European gas buyers already grappling with record-high prices face further pain when the markets open on Monday after Russia said one of its main supply pipelines to Europe would remain shut indefinitely, sparking fears over energy rationing. Lower gas flows from Russia ahead of and following its February invasion of Ukraine have already pushed up European prices by nearly 400% over the past year, sending electricity costs soaring. Europe has accused Russia of weaponising energy supplies in what Moscow has called an "economic war" with the West over the fallout from the Ukraine conflict, while Moscow blames Western sanctions and technical issues for supply disruptions.

  • Does Warren Buffett Think Occidental Petroleum Is a Forever Stock?

    Warren Buffett came to the rescue of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) in 2019 when the company was financially struggling through an acquisition. Buffett's holding company Berkshire Hathaway is no stranger to the oil and gas industry, and here is why Occidental could be an excellent fit for the company's long-term portfolio. Occidental Petroleum is an upstream oil and gas company, which means it deals in the exploration for and extraction of oil and gas from the ground.

  • Must be ‘fit and active’ or ‘digital native’: how ageist language keeps older workers out

    The impact of ageism and age discrimination should concern policy makers considering the demographics of an aging population

  • Ford’s U.S. Sales Rose 27% in August on Strong EV Demand

    The auto maker reported a fourfold surge in electric-vehicle sales amid strong interest in its all-electric F-150 Lightning truck.

  • California Walnut Farmers, Facing Glut, Struggle to Reach Global Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- As summer winds down and the holiday season nears, California’s $1 billion walnut industry is gearing up for its busiest shipping season. The problem is getting nuts out the door. Farmers started the new marketing year Thursday with a massive backlog of product as they prepare to harvest what could be a bumper crop. The state, which grows about 30% of the world’s walnuts, makes up nearly all US production.The dilemma stems from supply-chain bottlenecks that have cut into both fore