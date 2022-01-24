U.S. markets close in 59 minutes

ITA Airways received an Expression of Interest from MSC and Lufthansa. Rome, 24 January 2022 - The Company announces that today it has received an Expression of Interest from the MSC Group and Lufthansa to acquire the majority of ITA Airways. The MSC Group has agreed with Lufthansa its participation in the partnership on terms to be defined during the Due Diligence.
ROME, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Company announces that today it has received an Expression of Interest from the MSC Group and Lufthansa to acquire the majority of ITA Airways. The MSC Group has agreed with Lufthansa its participation in the partnership on terms to be defined during the Due Diligence.

Both the MSC Group and Lufthansa have expressed the wish that the Italian Government maintains a minority stake in the Company. Furthermore, the MSC Group and Lufthansa have requested 90 days of exclusivity to work on this Expression of Interest.

ITA Airways is satisfied that the work carried out in recent months to offer the best prospects to the company is starting to have the expected results, providing for a company recognised as viable for partners of international reputation both in passenger and cargo transport. The Board of Directors will examine the details of the Expression of Interest in an upcoming meeting.

LaPresse SpA Communication and Press Office Director
Barbara Sanicola - barbara.sanicola@lapresse.it +39 02 26305578 M +39 333 3905243


