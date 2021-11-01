Itaú Corpbanca Announces the exercise of certain additional rights by an affiliate of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

SANTIAGO, Chile, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITAÚ CORPBANCA (NYSE: ITCB; SSE: ITAUCORP) (the “Company”) commenced a statutory preemptive rights offering (the “Statutory Preemptive Rights Offering”) relating to an offering of rights (the “Rights”) entitling holders of the Company’s outstanding common shares, including shares represented by American Depository Shares, to acquire an aggregate of 461,111,111,111 of the Company’s common shares.



On October 22, 2021 the Company announced that Corp Group Banking S.A. (“CorpGroup”), which is subject to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware’s (the “Court”) oversight and jurisdiction as a result of CorpGroup having filed for protection under the United States Bankruptcy Code on June 25, 2021, filed a request with the Court to allow CorpGroup to sell its Rights. Pursuant to the order of the Court dated October 20, 2021, CorpGroup offered 10.6% of its Rights in an auction in Chile (subasta), and the remaining 16.56% were transferred to creditors of CorpGroup, including affiliates of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (“IUH”), the Company’s controlling shareholder.

The company has been informed by IUH that on November 2, 2021, ITB Holding Brasil Participações Ltda. (“ITB”), an affiliate of IUH, will subscribe for the Rights that had been transferred to IUH as authorized by the Court and described herein (amount to 76,166,437,592 Rights, representing approximately 16.5% of the Company’s common shares as of the record date of the Statutory Preemptive Rights Offering) in full in the Statutory Preemptive Rights Offering. In addition, IUH had previously exercised its Rights in the Statutory Preemptive Rights Offering, representing approximately 39.2% of the Company’s outstanding common shares, which IUH, directly and through certain affiliates, received upon commencement of the Statutory Preemptive Rights Offering.

The Statutory Preemptive Rights Offering expires at 11:59 p.m. (Santiago time) on November 2, 2021. The Company will inform promptly after such expiration the subscription results in such Statutory Preemptive Rights Offering.

