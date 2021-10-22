U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,547.00
    +5.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,562.00
    +82.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,452.75
    -26.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,304.50
    +10.40 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    +0.72 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.00
    +12.10 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    +0.23 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1644
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.95
    -0.54 (-3.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8180
    -0.1700 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,360.60
    -1,613.46 (-2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,506.59
    -28.05 (-1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,229.31
    +39.01 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Itaú Corpbanca Announces Sale of Certain Rights by CorpGroup

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Itau Corpbanca
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SANTIAGO, Chile, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITAÚ CORPBANCA (NYSE: ITCB; SSE: ITAUCORP) (the “Company”) commenced a statutory preemptive rights offering (the “Statutory Preemptive Rights Offering”) relating to an offering of rights (the “Rights”) entitling holders of the Company’s outstanding common shares, including shares represented by American Depository Shares, to acquire an aggregate of 461,111,111,111 of the Company’s common shares. As of the record date of the Statutory Preemptive Rights Offering, Corp Group Banking S.A. (“CorpGroup”) and its affiliates held approximately 27% of the Company’s outstanding common shares and is entitled to a corresponding amount of Rights. However, CorpGroup’s ability to exercise such Rights is subject to the oversight and approval of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Court”) due to CorpGroup being subject to the Court’s oversight and jurisdiction as a result of CorpGroup having filed for protection under the United States Bankruptcy Code on June 25, 2021.

CorpGroup has filed a request with the Court to allow CorpGroup to sell its Rights. Pursuant to the order of the Court dated October 20, 2021, CorpGroup will offer for sale 10.6% of its Rights in an auction in Chile (subasta), and the remaining 16.56% will be transferred to creditors of CorpGroup, including affiliates of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A., the Company’s controlling shareholder.

In connection with the auction, on October 20, 2021, CorpGroup informed us that it had appointed BTG Pactual Chile S.A. Corredores de Bolsa and Larrain Vial S.A. Corredora de Bolsa to facilitate the sale of CorpGroup’s Rights in such auction, for which they will receive customary fees. The auction is expected to commence on Friday, October 22, 2021 and conclude on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.— Cayman Branch, together with its affiliates, and Larrain Vial S.A. Corredora de Bolsa are also acting as dealer managers in connection with the Statutory Preemptive Rights Offering and may also act as placement agents with respect to any Company common shares that are not subscribed for in the Statutory Preemptive Rights Offering.

The Company is not involved in the auction or the distribution to creditors of CorpGroup’s Rights and can offer no assurances that appeals will not be filed by creditors and other interested third parties in connection with the auction, creditor distribution or the Court’s approval thereof.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company. By their nature, all forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and/or quantify. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements for a number of reasons as described in the Company’s SEC filings, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section and under the heading “Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. The Company’s forward-looking statements are and will be based upon management’s then-current views and assumptions regarding future events and operating performance, and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. The Company does not assume any duty to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, uncertainties or otherwise.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact:

ITAÚ CORPBANCA
Rosario Norte 660
Las Condes
Santiago, Chile
Attention: Investor Relations
Telephone Number: +562-2660-1751

The press release is also available on the company’s investor relations website at ir.itau.cl.

About Itaú Corpbanca

ITAÚ CORPBANCA (NYSE: ITCB; SSE: ITAUCORP) is the entity resulting from the merger of Banco Itaú Chile with and into Corpbanca on April 1, 2016. As of September 28, 2021, the ownership structure was: 39.22% owned by Itaú Unibanco, 27.16% owned by the Saieh Family and 33.62% owned by minority shareholders. Itaú Unibanco is the sole controlling shareholder of the merged bank. Within this context and without limiting the above, Itaú Unibanco and CorpGroup have signed a shareholders’ agreement relating to corporate governance, dividend policy (based on performance and capital metrics), transfer of shares, liquidity and other matters.

The bank is the fifth largest private bank in Chile and as per its mandate is the banking platform for future expansion in Latin America, specifically in Chile, Colombia and Peru. Itaú Corpbanca is a commercial bank based in Chile with additional operations in Colombia and Panama. In addition, Itaú Corpbanca has a branch in New York and a representative office in Lima. Focused on large and medium sized companies and individuals, Itaú Corpbanca offers universal banking products. In 2012, the bank initiated a regionalization process and as of the date hereof has acquired two banks in Colombia ‒Banco Corpbanca Colombia and Helm Bank‒ becoming the first Chilean bank with banking subsidiaries abroad. The merger with Banco Itaú Chile and the business combination of our two banks in Colombia, represent the continued success of our regionalization process.

As of June 30, 2021, according to the Chilean Financial Market Commission, Itaú Corpbanca was the fifth largest private bank in Chile in terms of the overall size of its customer loan portfolio, equivalent to 9.8% market share. As of the same date, according to the Colombian Superintendency of Finance, Itaú Corpbanca Colombia was the eighth largest bank in Colombia in terms of total loans and ninth in terms of total deposits, as reported under local regulatory and accounting principles. As of June 30, 2021, its market share by loans reached 4.0%.

Investor Relations – Itaú Corpbanca
+56 (2) 2660-1701 / IR@itau.cl / ir.itau.cl


Recommended Stories

  • Why Snap stock tumbled after Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Snapchat's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why IBM Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • AbbVie and More Companies That Are Expected to Raise Their Dividends

    The financial data firm IHS Markit says the biopharmaceutical company, Visa, and West Pharmaceutical Services are likely to boost their payouts.

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • 3 of the Best Stocks to Buy Now With $500

    The best investing alternatives have a solid business model combined with tremendous growth prospects. You'll need nearly half of your initial $500 -- around $220 -- to buy one share of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The obvious opportunity for Nvidia is in gaming.

  • Tilray: The Most Attractive Canadian Cannabis Play

    It says something about the sorry state of publicly traded Canadian cannabis companies that despite Tilray’s (TLRY) recent tepid FQ1 results, when measured against its underperforming peers, Jefferies’ Owen Bennett finds some comfort in the display. According to Bennett’s estimates, pro-forma adult-use sequential sales declined from roughly $55 million to $52.6 million, cannabis adj. GM fell QoQ from 44.5% to 43%, and adj. EBITDA margin also exhibited a drop - from 8.7% to 7.6%. Not a good look.

  • Bitcoin Flash Crashes To $8,000 On Binance.US

    Earlier today, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) flash crashed to $8,000 on Binance U.S., the American trading platform of the world's top crypto exchange Binance. What Happened: According to Binance U.S. market data, the Bitcoin to the U.S. dollar trading pair on Binance U.S. flash crashed within a minute from $65,815 to $8,200. This translates to a drop of 87% for the world's top cryptocurrency on the exchange according to cited market data. Popular Twitter trader Crypto Chase said "well done Binance U.S.

  • Why BioNTech and RedHill Are Soaring This Week, While Novavax Is Sinking

    BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was up by 15.6% for the week as of the market close on Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), meanwhile, have lost 14.3%. BioNTech benefited from two positive developments.

  • Think Everything’s Expensive Now? Wait Until You See What’s Next

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureConsumers around the world are about to get socked with even higher prices on everyday items, companies from food giant Unilever Plc to lubricant maker WD-40 Co.

  • Is Bank of America Corp. (BAC) A Great Stock to Invest In?

    Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, published its Bill Nygren third-quarter 2021 market commentary – a copy of which can be seen here. In the letter, the fund talked about governance with a related topic about shareholders vs. stakeholders, and also discussed some great companies to invest in. You can take a look at the […]

  • Why Nio Stock Looks Set For A Trip North This Quarter

    Nio, Inc (NYSE: NIO) was trading up about 1% on Thursday, while continuing to consolidate a 17% move off the bottom of $33.17 the stock printed on Oct. 7. The EV manufacturer, which recently began shipping vehicles to Norway had a rough third quarter, losing 36% of its value between July 1 and Sept. 30. On Thursday, it was reported 110-year-old asset management firm Baillie Gifford lowered its exposure in the China-based company during the period by about 287,255 shares, reducing its original 90

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m

  • Dow Jones Futures: Snap Crashes, Intel Tumbles On Earnings; Donald Trump Makes SPACs Great Again

    Snap dived on weak revenue, hitting rivals. Intel sold off too. Donald Trump's social media SPAC merger partner surged.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Intel Falls as Outlook Shows Costly Path to Regain Dominance

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger spelled out the cost of his drive to return the world’s largest chipmaker to leadership of the industry and investors weren’t pleased. Shares were down 10% in premarket trading.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in Ita

  • AT&T Earnings Were Fine. Why Investors Still Hate Its Stock.

    The company reported a strong third quarter. But investors have been burned in the past, and the stock remains in transaction limbo.

  • Why DiDi Global Stock Rallied Nearly 14% on Thursday

    Chinese regulators are softening their tough treatment of the ride-hailing outfit, although the benefit of their advice is in question.

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • It's Time to Buy Verizon, but What About AT&T?

    AT&T stock is trading lower after earnings and dropping back below its COVID low from 2020. Here's how we're trading it now.