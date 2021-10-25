U.S. markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

Itaú Unibanco: 3Q21 results and conference calls

·1 min read
SÃO PAULO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Keep abreast of the results for the 3rd quarter of 2021:

Disclosure on the Investor Relations' website: November 3 after B3 and NYSE trading hours.

Conference calls: November 4

Portuguese

08 a.m. (EDT)
09 a.m. (Brasília time)

Add to calendar:
Outlook
Gmail

English

10:15 a.m. (EDT)
11:15 a.m. (Brasília time)

Add to calendar:
Outlook
Gmail

More Information

itau.com.br/investor-relations

Investor Relations
Information about Itaú Unibanco's results and strategy

Individuals investor relations
relacoes.investidores@itau-unibanco.com.br
(55-11) 2794-3547

Institutional investor relations
iir@itau-unibanco.com.br

Custodian Bank
Consult your stock position or update your registration
(working days from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Brasilia time)
(55-11) 3003-9285

ADRs
BNY ADRS
1 888 269-2377 (calls from the U.S.) or
(1-201) 680-6825 (calls from outside the U.S.)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-unibanco-3q21-results-and-conference-calls-301407560.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

