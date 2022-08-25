U.S. markets closed

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.: Material Fact - Stock Buyback Program

·1 min read
  • ITUB

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. informs its stockholders that its Board of Directors has approved, at the meeting held on August 25, 2022, a stock buyback program, which will be effective as of this date, and authorizes the Company to buy up to 75,000,000 own preferred shares, without a capital reduction, to be held in treasury, cancelled or replaced in the market, pursuant to Article 30, §§ 1 and 2, of the Brazilian Corporate Law (Law No. 6,404/76) and CVM Resolution 77/22.

The buybacks, if performed, will take place on a stock exchange in the period from August 25, 2022 to February 24, 2024, at market value, and will be intermediated by Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.

The information contained in Attachment G to CVM Resolution No. 80/22, on the new stock buyback program are detailed in Attachment I.

RENATO LULIA JACOB
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

To access the whole content of the material fact, click here

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-unibanco-holding-sa-material-fact---stock-buyback-program-301612880.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

