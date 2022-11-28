U.S. markets closed

Itaú Unibanco - Material Fact - Payment Of Interest On Capital

·1 min read

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. informs its stockholders that its Board of Directors has approved, at the meeting held on this date, the payment of interest on capital, in the amount of R$0.48618 per share, with income tax withholding at a rate of 15%, resulting in net interest of R$0.413253 per share, except for the corporate stockholders able to prove that they are immune or exempt from such withholding. Such payment will be made by April 28, 2023, based on the final stockholding position recorded on December 8, 2022, with their shares traded ex-rights starting December 9, 2022.

For further information, please visit www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores, as follows: investor services > talk to IR > IR investor service.

São Paulo (SP), November 28, 2022.

RENATO LULIA JACOB
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Note: The amounts paid per share as interest on capital are the same for common shares (ITUB3) and preferred shares (ITUB4).

Contact:
Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa
Telephone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881
E-mail: imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-unibanco---material-fact---payment-of-interest-on-capital-301688311.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

