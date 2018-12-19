Italian Markets Rally as Budget Agreement Seen Reached With EU

(Bloomberg) -- Italian markets climbed after the nation was said to have reached a technical agreement with European Union officials over its budget.

Bonds surged, taking 10-year yields to the lowest in nearly three months, after a spokeswoman for Rome’s Treasury said the European Commission was expected to ratify an informal deal to avoid sanctions. The deal will be officially announced Wednesday, said the official, who asked not to be named. Italian stocks rose for the first time in four days.

“This leaves room for more convergence between Italy and the core-EU markets,” said Jens Peter Sorensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank A/S.

Italian bonds have undergone a recovery in recent weeks amid signs that the populist coalition would relent in its budget battle with the EU after the initial proposals breached the bloc’s deficit limits. Italy has dropped its deficit target to 2.04 percent from 2.4 percent in an effort to appease the EU.

Italian 10-year yields fell 13 basis points to 2.81 percent, the lowest level since Sept. 26, while their spread over Germany dropped 11 basis points to 258 basis points, as of 9:08 a.m. in London. Two-year yields slid as much as 17 basis points to 0.38 percent, the lowest since May 28.

Italy’s benchmark index of shares rose 1.5 percent, the best performer among major European markets Wednesday. Bank stocks outperformed and the FTSE Italia All-Share Banks Index climbed 3.4 percent.

The nation remains one of Europe’s key risks next year, with signs of a rift between coalition partners Five Star Movement and the League adding to speculation that there could be a snap election. Economic growth is tepid, while weak demand for bonds at auctions throws doubts on its funding plans in 2019, especially as the European Central Bank caps its asset-purchase program this month.

“The first months of 2019 will be challenging for Italy from a funding perspective,” wrote UniCredit SpA strategists led by Erik Nielsen. “If the mood remains upbeat, selling debt is likely to be smoother, but the market mood can turn very fast, meaning that volatility is likely to remain elevated.”

