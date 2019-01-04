Italian Business Activity Stops Contracting as Services Pick Up

(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s private-sector economy unexpectedly stopped shrinking in December as the services sector grew at the fastest pace in three months.

IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index climbed to 50.0 -- the dividing line between contraction and expansion -- defying economists’ forecasts for a third straight reading below that level.

The reading provides some solace after a gauge of manufacturing, published on Wednesday, signaled that the economy is flirting with a triple-dip recession. The government resolved a budget dispute with the European Union in late December, after a months-long standoff that had sent bond yields surging.

New orders increased for the first time since September and employment growth picked up.

A PMI reading for the 19-nation euro zone will be published at 10 a.m. Rome time.

To contact the reporter on this story: Paul Gordon in Frankfurt at pgordon6@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, Jana Randow

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.