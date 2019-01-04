Italian Business Activity Stops Contracting as Services Pick Up

(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s private-sector economy unexpectedly stopped shrinking in December as the services sector grew at the fastest pace in three months.
IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index climbed to 50.0 -- the dividing line between contraction and expansion -- defying economists’ forecasts for a third straight reading below that level.
The reading provides some solace after a gauge of manufacturing, published on Wednesday, signaled that the economy is flirting with a triple-dip recession. The government resolved a budget dispute with the European Union in late December, after a months-long standoff that had sent bond yields surging.
New orders increased for the first time since September and employment growth picked up.
A PMI reading for the 19-nation euro zone will be published at 10 a.m. Rome time.
To contact the reporter on this story: Paul Gordon in Frankfurt at pgordon6@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, Jana Randow
For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.