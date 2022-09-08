U.S. markets open in 8 hours 38 minutes

Italian Flour Companies at Plant Based World Expo to Promote Premium Organic Flours

·2 min read

ROME, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After its successful launch at Bakery @ SIAL America, the campaign managed by ITALMOPA - the Italian Association of Millers – and co-funded by the European Commission to promote  exports of organic soft / durum wheat flour and semolina to the U.S. and Canada and to raise awareness of their high quality, will land in New York at Plant Based World Expo, an international trade show which will take place from the 8th to the 9th of September 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Pure Flour From Europe)

Top quality organic flour and semolina flour from Italy and Europe

The campaign is called "Pure Flour from Europe: Your Organic and Sustainable Choice!" and it is co-funded by the European Commission.

Visit our booth #203 – Level 1 - to find out more and meet the representatives from three of the association's largest producers: Molino Grassi, Molino Casillo and Molino de Vita.  Taste some great focaccia and fresh pasta specially prepared by chef Fabrizio Facchini in the demo dedicated area of the show:

Pure Flour from Europe will span three years and will include other consumer and trade events with product demonstrations led by chefs featuring such well-loved Italian foods as pizza, pasta, pastries and breads. There will also be social media and advertising campaigns and participation in other important trade shows targeting the grocery, foodservice and food manufacturing sectors: we will be in Las Vegas for the Winter Fancy Food 15/17 January 2023 and then again in Anaheim for the Natural Products Expo West 8/12 March 2023 and in Toronto for SIAL Canada 9/11 May 2023. There will also be an educational tour of millers of organic flours and semolina in Italy during the second half of the year.

"We see great opportunity in North America to grow exports of organic soft wheat and durum flours and semolina from Italy. More than ever before, home cooks and chefs are demanding premium ingredients that are healthy, nutritious and grown without synthetic fertilizers. They also want to respect the environment," says ITALMOPA President Emilio Ferrari. "Organic flour from our member companies delivers on all these attributes and elevates the quality of most any culinary creation."

Find out more on www.pureflourfromeurope.eu
What else to say…. Enjoy.  It's from Europe

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/italian-flour-companies-at-plant-based-world-expo-to-promote-premium-organic-flours-301619946.html

SOURCE PURE FLOUR FROM EUROPE

