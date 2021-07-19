U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,272.87
    -54.29 (-1.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,213.36
    -474.49 (-1.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,252.83
    -174.41 (-1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,163.24
    -27.05 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.17
    -2.64 (-3.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.10
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    -0.37 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1820
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2150
    -0.0850 (-6.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3709
    -0.0061 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2700
    -0.7960 (-0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,712.22
    -977.62 (-3.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    734.48
    -23.55 (-3.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,845.15
    -162.94 (-2.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,652.74
    -350.34 (-1.25%)
     

Italian museum uses cameras to gauge the attractiveness of art

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

We've seen augmented reality bring art to the great outdoors, but Italy's museums are now using cameras to measure the appeal of paintings instead. The country's agency for R&D has developed a new system that can measure how long you look at and how close you get to a work of art. ENEA's cameras are placed in the vicinity of artworks to collect data on the amount of observers and their behavior as they stare at the pieces. The collated info defines the “attraction value” of works of art, the researchers behind it told Bloomberg.

More broadly, the so-called ShareArt system is viewed as a way of boosting visitors to museums and galleries after a period of disruptive lockdowns. It could ultimately be used to give certain works more prominence in a collection. The data could also result in changes to the staging of a piece, including how paintings and sculptures are lit and placed in relation to one another.  

ENEA
ENEA

Though it dates back to 2016, museums like the Istituzione Bologna Musei have only recently begun rolling out the ShareArt system, notes Bloomberg. Thanks to the tech, researchers are already gaining surprising insights into the way we perceive and interact with art. They found that the average artwork observation time is just four to five seconds, with very few pieces capturing visitors' attention for longer than 15 seconds. They add that if mask restrictions are dropped, the system will be able to track facial observations without compromising privacy, allowing the team to monitor cognitive reactions, too. 

The ShareArt tool is the latest example of art melding with technology. On the other end of the spectrum, machine learning systems are already mimicking the styles of famous painters and dreaming up psychedelic works of their own. While AR-powered smartphone apps have put entire exhibitions in our pockets.

Recommended Stories

  • NSO spyware was allegedly used to target activists and journalists

    An investigation has alleged that NSO's Pegasus spyware was used to hack 37 journalists and activists.

  • Ubisoft sued in France over alleged 'institutional harassment'

    Ubisoft is facing a lawsuit in France after a workers' union says the game developer enabled 'institutional harassment.'

  • A robot collision sparked a fire at the UK's top online grocer

    Ocado was forced to cancel orders after three of its bots collided to cause a warehouse fire.

  • California's upcoming open fiber network could make fast broadband more accessible

    California legislators have approved plans for an open fiber network that could make broadband much faster for rural and small internet providers.

  • Hitting the Books: The correct way to make coffee, according to science

    The best part of waking up is, of course, hot bean juice in your cup.

  • Zoom is buying a cloud call center company for $14.7 billion

    Zoom has made its first major acquisition by purchasing cloud contact center company Five9 for $14.7 billion.

  • Facebook rejects Biden claim it's 'killing people' with COVID-19 misinformation

    Facebook has resisted President Biden's claims that the social network is 'killing people' with COVID-19 misinformation, suggesting that other factors are to blame.

  • More leaks suggest the next iPhone might have an always-on display

    A new leak reinforces claims the upcoming iPhone could have an always-on display.

  • Japan breaks internet speed record with a 319Tbps data transfer

    Japanese researchers have broken an internet speed record by transferring data at 319Tbps — nearly twice as fast as last year's achievement.

  • Is it ethical to show Holocaust images?

    A wall-size image at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum that shows Jewish prisoners marching. The Nazis killed prisoners during these marches. AP Photo/Tony GutierrezOver seventy-five years ago, the world started to see the horrors of Nazi concentration camps. Shot by photographers Lee Miller, George Rodger and others, and published in Time, the Daily Mirror and other outlets, these pictures showed gaunt figures greeting Allied soldiers, and corpses piled alongside concentration camp b

  • Anna X review, Harold Pinter: Emma Corrin is a fake heiress in this highly intriguing new play

    4/5 Daniel Raggett’s enlivening instalment is the third in Sonia Friedman’s bracing Re:Emerge season

  • It is difficult, if not impossible, to estimate the size of the crowd that stormed Capitol Hill

    It is very difficult to estimate the size of the crowd that stormed Capital Hill because there is no aerial imagery. Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty ImagesEditor’s note: Stephen Doig is a data journalist and journalism professor at Arizona State University. In this interview, he explains good techniques for estimating crowd sizes, and why the absence of aerial imagery makes it difficult to estimate the size of the crowd that stormed Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Journalism professor Stephen Doi

  • 6 Amazing Street Photographers We Featured in 2021

    Street photography has been a mainstay here on The Phoblographer. It’s been a great ride, and we’ve also done our annual round-up of our favorite street photographers throughout a calendar year. The term “you’re never too old” has never been more fitting than with Paul Kessel.

  • India minister says regulators probing Adani firms, shares fall

    CHENNAI (Reuters) -India's securities regulator and customs authorities are investigating some Adani Group companies for non-compliance of rules, junior finance minister Pankaj Chaudhary told parliament on Monday. Shares of the six Adani group companies, which are in the business of operating airports and ports, generating and distributing electricity, and coal and gas trading, closed between 1.1%-4.8% lower on Monday. "The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is investigating some Adani Group companies with regard to compliance with SEBI Regulations," Chaudhary said, without disclosing the companies involved.

  • Here’s What Citigroup to Goldman Say About the OPEC+ Oil Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ has overcome an internal dispute and salvaged a deal to add more barrels to the market, with the group set to boost output by 400,000 barrels a day each month from August until all its halted production has been revived. Brent oil fell toward $73 a barrel as investors digested the news.Here’s what some analysts had to say about agreement, which was driven by the United Arab Emirates seeking better terms, and the broader outlook:CitigroupThe market is very tight and a supply

  • China frictions steer electric automakers away from rare earth magnets

    As tensions mount between China and the United States, automakers in the West are trying to reduce their reliance on a key driver of the electric vehicle revolution - permanent magnets, sometimes smaller than a pack of cards, that power electric engines. Most are made of rare earth metals from China. China has grown to dominate production, and with demand for the magnets on the rise for all forms of renewable energy, analysts say a genuine shortage may lie ahead.

  • Stocks on worst run in 18-months amid global COVID-19 surge

    Risk-aversion ruled on Monday as a surge in worldwide coronavirus cases drove down bond yields and left stocks facing their longest losing streak since the pandemic first hit global markets 18 months ago. Europe's STOXX 600 saw its worst morning in two months and London's FTSE fell over 2% as Britain's 'freedom day' when it lifted COVID restrictions was overshadowed by its double-jabbed health minister contracting the virus. Natwest's Global Head of Desk Strategy, John Briggs, said the chances of broader lockdowns being needed again were growing and also China's economy was slowing, meaning a recent surge in commodity prices could be peaking although oil is now expensive enough to be a weight on many economies.

  • Hedge Funds Are Blindsided by Bond Rally Stumping Wall Street

    (Bloomberg) -- Even the fast money has been caught off-guard by the latest leg of a relentless bond rally that’s stumping traders and strategists across Wall Street.Data on positioning among the biggest leveraged traders, the ranks of which are dominated by hedge funds, show the cohort has been increasing bets against longer-dated Treasuries for weeks, setting up for the reflation trade to get back on track as data points to an economic resurgence.Instead, U.S. bonds have surged, with the yield

  • Mortgage rates drop to new 5-month low and give 14M a reason to refinance

    Rates are down by more than a quarter point since the spring, a leading survey shows

  • Robinhood Sets Sights on a $35 Billion Valuation in Its IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. is seeking a valuation of $35 billion in its initial public offering, just short of the highest analyst projections, as the free trading app advances toward a debut likely to draw in buyers from its own novice investor base.The company at the center of this year’s meme stock frenzy will market 55 million shares for $38 to $42 each, according to a filing Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Bloomberg Intelligence in March estimated that Ro