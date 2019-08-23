Italian President Gives Key Parties More Time to Form Government

(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s center-left Democrats have until Tuesday to form a coalition with their long-time rivals, the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, after President Sergio Mattarella gave them more time to put together a new parliamentary majority.

As head of state, Mattarella holds the power to either appoint the next prime minister or call early elections, the two options to lift Italy -- which has averaged about one government a year since World War II -- out of its latest political crisis.

Giuseppe Conte resigned as prime minister this week after Matteo Salvini, head of the anti-immigrant League party, withdrew support for the government in a bid to consolidate power. With the League riding high in the polls, Salvini was attempting to force new elections that could hand him the premiership.

That power grab appears to have fizzled out for the time being, with Five Star and the Democrats potentially teaming up to thwart him. Failure to form a stable new administration would add to Italy’s economic difficulties, with a new budget due this fall and inaction risking an automatic sales tax increase worth 23 billion euros ($26 billion).

“The crisis should be resolved quickly,” Mattarella said in Rome after meeting with the major political groups. “It’s required by the political and economic uncertainties.”

While a coalition between the Democrats, or PD, and Five Star would deny Salvini his chance to become premier, at least in the short term, it would be an unlikely alliance between two parties that have little in common. Five Star’s strong performance in last year’s election came after it relentlessly attacked the ruling Democrats, saying they represent a corrupt establishment that has little interest in doing what’s best for Italy.

If they bury the hatchet and strike a deal, the two parties could cobble together a healthy majority in the Senate of about 180 seats, including some independents, compared with the ruling coalition’s 165.

PD leader Nicola Zingaretti has said he is against Conte, an independent, returning at the head of a new government and other names are circulating in the Italian media as possible prime ministers. Foremost among them is Enrico Giovannini, a former labor minister and statistics office chief, several newspapers reported Friday.

There is also wide backing for the idea of a female candidate, reports said, with Marta Cartabia, vice president of Italy’s constitutional court, former justice minister Paola Severino and Elisabetta Belloni, secretary general in the foreign ministry, apparently in the running.

Over the last 48 hours, Mattarella has held talks with all the country’s main political leaders in a bid to give the country a stable political future before budget deadlines in the fall.

“The only possible options are governments that get full support of the parliament,” Mattarella said. Without that, “the only alternative is new elections.”

Italian bonds opened higher on Friday with the benchmark 10-year yield falling as much as 3 basis points to 1.28%, the lowest since October 2016

Despite years of rancor, a link-up between the Democrats and Five Star is seen as the only viable alternative after Salvini abruptly ended the 14-month old coalition with Five Star.

Zingaretti told Mattarella Thursday that he’s available to form a new government, but said he won’t do so “at any cost.” Hours later, Five Star leader Luigi Di Maio confirmed that his party had started talks to form a new majority with the Democrats.

Salvini’s League dominated the May European parliament elections, and he’s looking to build on that showing and gain a full majority through a new national vote. Salvini said Thursday that a new election is the best way out of the crisis.

The most pressing item for any new government will be to pass a 2020 budget by Oct. 15 and have it approved by parliament by Dec. 31.

In June, Italy avoided censure from the European Union over its fiscal situation, but any budget plan could prove controversial unless the new administration does enough to rein in a debt load of about 130% of economic output.

(Updates with prime minister candidates, chart)

--With assistance from Tommaso Ebhardt and Richard Bravo.

To contact the reporters on this story: Chiara Albanese in Rome at calbanese10@bloomberg.net;Lorenzo Totaro in Rome at ltotaro@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ben Sills at bsills@bloomberg.net, Jerrold Colten, Iain Rogers

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.