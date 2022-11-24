U.S. markets closed

The Italian Trade Agency Keeps Expanding Knowledge of Italian Spirits Through Experiential Dinners and Pros' Tips for the Upcoming Holiday Season

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York office of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) continues to educate American trade and consumers on Italian Spirits partnering with the 11 Italian brands involved in the third edition of the PR Campaign (MeMento, Ditta Silvio Meletti, Strega Alberti Benevento, Distilleria Varnelli, Giulio Cocchi Spumanti, Luxardo, Toschi Vignola, Montenegro, Lucano 1894, Andrea da Ponte, Italspirits).

Last month, Antonino Laspina, Trade Commissioner and Executive Director for the USA, together with award-winning Mixologist Valentino Longo and Chef Michele Casadei Massari from Lucciola Restaurant, led a successful tasting event for some of the most influential media editors, spirits writers, and content creators, taking them on an immersive journey that combined iconic Italian spirits with ingredients of a prime quality, offering the perfect pairing. "The world of spirits is on the rise in the US and with unique and interactive events like these we can properly display the versatility of Italian spirits in combination with authentic ingredients in dishes, enhancing flavors mutually," said Mr. Laspina, expressing the ITA NY mission to promote Italian Spirits as a whole.

Whether you're a traditionalist or are after an alternative twist for your tipple, ITA's master mixologist and speaker of the current promotional campaign, Valentino Longo wants to share his top tips for food pairings this holiday season.

For many, festive get-togethers aren't right without a selection of good cocktails, and with a whole range of spirits available, the flavors of the holidays may be shifting towards a whole new tasting experience.

Here are some unconventional spirits options according to Mr. Longo:

- A smoked salmon starter paired with a 50-50 Martini with equal parts of Italicus, Americano Cocchi, and Luxardo Gin, delicate enough to match and not mask the fish's flavor.
- Roast turkey with all the trimmings paired with Negroni utilizing equal parts of Bitter Meletti, Amaro Lucano, and Gin. It's just the right amount of acidity to pleasingly cut through the fattier meat and potatoes!
- Christmas pudding goes well with an Amaro Punch with 60 ml of amaro Montenegro, 30 ml of memento, 20 ml Lemon Juice and 15 ml Millefiori honey, finished with 40 ml ginger beer. A rounded spirit mix with enough body and a dash of sweetness to complement Christmas pudding beautifully.
- A Charcuterie Board with a good palate cleanser such as a Bam Bou cocktail: equal part of Dry Sherry, Cocchi Dry, and a dash of Varnelli Secco.

Cin cin!

About the Italian Trade Agency
Since 1926, the Italian Trade Commission, with 79 offices worldwide, has been the Italian government agency entrusted with the mission of promoting trade between Italian companies and foreign markets. The Food and Wine department, based in New York City, works on increasing the awareness of Italian products in the U.S. by being the point of reference for trade and press and promoting Wine & Spirits through educational events, informational materials, special events, and promotions.

Press Contacts:
Giulia Perovich giulia.perovich@arnaldnyc.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-italian-trade-agency-keeps-expanding-knowledge-of-italian-spirits-through-experiential-dinners-and-pros-tips-for-the-upcoming-holiday-season-301687003.html

SOURCE Italian Trade Agency New York Office

