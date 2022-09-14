U.S. markets close in 55 minutes

Italian Two-Wheeler Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker
·1 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

This study offers insights into Italy’s two-wheeler market, analyzing the two primary powertrains: internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric. Through PESTLE and SWOT analyses, this study examines the macro factors, growth drivers and restraints, and latest trends transforming the two-wheeler space and the country’s approach to managing the electric mobility transition.

New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Italian Two-Wheeler Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319539/?utm_source=GNW


With the base year of 2021, the study performs cost comparisons and sales forecasts (from 2022 to 2026) for ICE and electric two-wheelers, considering their consumable costs, market prices, vehicle types (motorcycles, scooters, or mopeds), and availability of related solutions and services.

It presents Italy’s top two-wheeler original equipment manufacturers and start-ups and highlights growth opportunities on which these companies can capitalize.

Against a backdrop of technological advancements and evolving consumer demands in mobility, the two-wheeler market is set for robust growth in Italy.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319539/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


