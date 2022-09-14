Italian Two-Wheeler Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker

This study offers insights into Italy’s two-wheeler market, analyzing the two primary powertrains: internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric. Through PESTLE and SWOT analyses, this study examines the macro factors, growth drivers and restraints, and latest trends transforming the two-wheeler space and the country’s approach to managing the electric mobility transition.

With the base year of 2021, the study performs cost comparisons and sales forecasts (from 2022 to 2026) for ICE and electric two-wheelers, considering their consumable costs, market prices, vehicle types (motorcycles, scooters, or mopeds), and availability of related solutions and services.



It presents Italy’s top two-wheeler original equipment manufacturers and start-ups and highlights growth opportunities on which these companies can capitalize.



Against a backdrop of technological advancements and evolving consumer demands in mobility, the two-wheeler market is set for robust growth in Italy.

