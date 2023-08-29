U.S. markets open in 7 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.50
    +5.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,620.00
    +26.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,126.50
    +34.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,875.10
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.02
    -0.08 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,951.20
    +4.40 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    +0.11 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0826
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.08
    -0.60 (-3.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2626
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4640
    -0.0800 (-0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,045.91
    +91.87 (+0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    563.50
    +0.53 (+0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,338.58
    +4.95 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,271.39
    +101.40 (+0.32%)
     

Italtile Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: R1.33 (vs R1.52 in FY 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Italtile (JSE:ITE) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: R9.14b (up 1.7% from FY 2022).

  • Net income: R1.61b (down 13% from FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 18% (down from 21% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: R1.33 (down from R1.52 in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Italtile shares are up 3.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Italtile has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.