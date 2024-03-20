Italtile (JSE:ITE) Might Become A Compounding Machine

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So, when we ran our eye over Italtile's (JSE:ITE) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Italtile, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = R2.1b ÷ (R10b - R1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Italtile has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Italtile compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Italtile .

What Does the ROCE Trend For Italtile Tell Us?

In terms of Italtile's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has employed 39% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 24%. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Italtile's ROCE

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. However, over the last five years, the stock hasn't provided much growth to shareholders in the way of total returns. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

