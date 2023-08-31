Italtile (JSE:ITE) Will Pay A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Italtile Limited (JSE:ITE) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to ZAR0.21 on the 18th of September. This means that the annual payment will be 4.4% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Italtile's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, Italtile's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 6.9% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 42% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of ZAR0.14 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of ZAR0.53. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

We Could See Italtile's Dividend Growing

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that Italtile has grown earnings per share at 6.9% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Italtile's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Our Thoughts On Italtile's Dividend

Even though the dividend was cut this year, we think Italtile has the ability to make consistent payments in the future. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Italtile that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

