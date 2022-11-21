Italy B2B2C Insurance Market to Hit $150.68 Billion by 2026: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Rise awareness of unmet need for coverage and expansion of B2B2C insurance companies have boosted the growth of the Italy B2B2C insurance market. The Covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted the market due to travel limitations and hampered insurance distribution. Moreover, the market affected by the sharp decline in aircraft traffic.

Portland, OR, Nov. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the Italy B2B2C insurance market generated $86.56 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $150.68 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2026 Base Year 2017 Market Size in 2021 $86.56 billion Market Size in 2031 $150.68 billion CAGR 8.8% No. of Pages in Report 132 Segments Covered Insurance Type, Application, and Industry Vertical Drivers Rise awareness of unmet need for coverage Expansion of B2B2C insurance companies Opportunities Surge in awareness and need for B2B2C services for protection, safety, and fidelity Restraints Longer underwriting process Chain settlement

Covid-19 scenario:

However, the pandemic accelerated the trend of creation of digital insurance platforms. Increase in consumer awareness, surge in urban population, and surge in disposable income would help the market grow post-pandemic.

However, the pandemic accelerated the trend of creation of digital insurance platforms. Increase in consumer awareness, surge in urban population, and surge in disposable income would help the market grow post-pandemic.

The report segments the Italy B2B2C insurance market on the basis of insurance type, application, and industry vertical.

Based on insurance type, the life insurance segment held the largest share in 2017, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the non-life insurance segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the individuals segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market. In addition, the segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2026.

Based on industry vertical, the retail segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market.

The Italy B2B2C insurance market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Allianz Partners, ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A., Aviva, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BNP Paribas Fortis, Munich RE, Prudential Financial, Inc., Swiss Re, The Digital Insurer, and Zurich.

The report analyzes these key players in the Italy B2B2C insurance market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

Key Market Segments

By Insurance Type

Life Insurance

Non-Life Insurance

By Application

Individuals

Corporates/Group

By Industry Vertical

Travel

Automotive

Utilities

Retail

Healthcare

Others

