Italy Bond Risk Fades on ‘Game Changer’ Moody’s Outlook Boost

(Bloomberg) -- The extra yield investors demand to hold Italian bonds over safer German securities fell to the lowest level since early September, after Moody’s Investors Service pulled the nation’s credit rating back from the brink of junk.

The spread between 10-year Italian and German bonds dropped 5 basis points to 172 basis points on Monday, nearly 40 basis points below a recent peak. Moody’s, which rates Italy Baa3 — the lowest rung of investment-grade — revised its outlook on the nation’s credit rating to stable from negative.

A downgrade to junk would have sent Italy’s risk premium soaring but such a move was not widely expected. Strategists now expect the spread to keep tightening to reach 160 basis points.

“Moody’s decision is a game changer for spreads,” said Theophile Legrand, a rates strategist at Natixis. It would not be a surprise to see “new inflows from foreign investors,” he added.

Moody’s had instituted the negative outlook in August 2022, before the election of Giorgia Meloni more than 15 months ago. It said in a statement Friday that the decision reflects a stabilization of prospects for Italy’s economic strength, the health of its banking sector and the government’s debt dynamics.

Still, caution toward Italian debt is likely to endure. Meloni’s government unnerved investors in September, when it unveiled a budget featuring a looser fiscal stance, fueling concerns over fresh tensions with Brussels. The 2023 deficit is seen at 5.3% of GDP.

Rome projects the deficit to narrow to 3.6% in 2025 — still above limits set by the EU — but the European Commission forecasts it at 4.3%. The Commission also sees debt as a percentage of output rising above 140% in the next two years.

While the Moody’s outcome was better than expected, the likelihood of a revision to the deficit numbers is a reason to bet against Italian debt, according to Mohit Kumar, managing director at Jefferies International.

“We are not changing our view on Italy,” Kumar wrote in a note. A break in the spread below 170 basis points “should give a good opportunity to short Italian spreads into December.”

