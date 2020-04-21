Italy’s Bond Sale Defies Fears Nation Rating May Be Cut to Junk

(Bloomberg) --

Demand for Italy’s syndicated bond sale topped 110 billion euros ($120 billion), even though the nation’s investment-grade rating is at risk from the economic shock caused by the coronavirus.

Orders for a five-year syndicated offering smashed February’s record of 50 billion euros. The Treasury also issued a 30-year security. The yield on the nation’s 10-year bonds climbed eight basis points to 2.02%, the highest in more than a month.

The sale comes just days before S&P Global Ratings is set to review the nation’s credit grade. It currently ranks it at BBB, two notches above junk, with a negative outlook.

A downgrade would raise the prospect of another in the coming months, and see the yield premium on Italy’s 10-year bonds over German equivalents widen to 280 basis points from around 250 currently, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

