Italy Buy Now Pay Later Markets and Investment Opportunities Report 2021

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Italy Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

According to the Q2 2021 BNPL Survey, BNPL payment in the country is expected to grow by 67.7% on annual basis to reach US$ 2,907.9 million in 2021.

The growth of the BNPL model in Italy has been driven by the need for a more convenient and transparent alternative payment solution that can align with consumers' evolving preferences in the country. The rising market opportunities have attracted a lot of deferred payment providers in the Italian market.

Along with homegrown BNPL companies such as Scalapay and Soisy, global players including Clearpay and Klarna have also launched their deferred payment solution for Italian consumers. All of these BNPL operators are creating customized partnerships with merchants and retailers to drive their market share in the growing BNPL space in Italy.

The publisher expects more niche-focused deferred payment service offering over the next four to eight quarters. For instance, strategic partnerships of BNPL provider with conventional banks, retailers, and travel agencies are likely to increase.

Moreover, the expected double-digit growth in the Italian e-commerce industry in 2021 and beyond is also likely to boost the country's adoption of deferred payment services over the next forecast period. However, implementing a new regulatory framework might impact the growth of the BNPL industry in the country.

In Italy, domestic BNPL providers are raising funds to compete against global BNPL players. For instance, in January 2021, Scalapay raised US$48 million, marking the first significant funding for the Milan-based Italian BNPL startup since its launch in 2019. The BNPL provider plans to use the funding round to continue building its tech platform while expanding its services in other European markets. Notably, the deferred payment startup has begun working on its efforts to break into the other overseas markets, such as the United States.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Italy remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 28.6% during 2021-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 1,734.5 million in 2020 to reach US$ 16,871.3 million by 2028.

Scope

Italy BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Italy Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast

  • Online Channel

  • POS Channel

Italy Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Italy Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Italy Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Italy Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Italy Buy Now Pay Later in Education: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Italy Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Italy Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

  • Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by Product Category

  • Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group

  • Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Share by Income

  • Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender

  • Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale Gross Merchandise Value Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Klarna

  • Afterpay

  • ScalePay

  • Mash and Domec JV

  • Soisy

  • Moneymour

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e4jlvm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/italy-buy-now-pay-later-markets-and-investment-opportunities-report-2021-301383130.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

