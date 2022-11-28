U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

Italy Data Center Market Investment Report 2022-2027 Featuring Major DC Investors - Aruba, Data4 Equinix, Microsoft, Telecom Italia, & IRIDEOS

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the Italy data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The Italy data center market will be heavily witnessing greenfield construction. Colocation providers are investing significantly, making them one of the major drivers for generating revenue for sub-contractors and general contractors in the industry.

Initiatives are being taken by the Italian government to set up free trade and special economic zones, benefiting enterprises, industries, and operators to lower the tax burden. Numerous submarine cable deployments were observed in the country. For instance, Africa-1 is expected to be ready for service in 2023 and connect Italy to various parts of the world, which will aid in more data center investments.

The increase in the adoption of cloud-based services in the country is driving the establishment of cloud regions by major cloud service providers such as Google, Oracle, Microsoft, and Huawei. The Digital Italy 2026 plan has been launched in Italy to aid the digitization of the government/public institutions and improve the implementation of cloud services, boosting data center investments in the country by colocation and hyperscale operators.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Italy data center market is one of the emerging markets in the Western European region. The emergence is supported by the factors such as 5G deployments, increasing adoption of cloud services, growing connectivity through submarine cables, and others.

  • Milan is a prominent location for facilities development in the country. It is home to colocation operators such as Equinix, Aruba, Irideos, MIX, BT Italia, and more.

  • Cloud demand is significantly increasing in the country, due to which major cloud service providers are planning to set up cloud regions. There are significant investments by hyperscale operators such as Google and Oracle. For instance, Oracle opened a cloud region in Milan in December 2021.

  • Italy is the third largest European producer of renewable energy. The country generated maximum renewable energy through water sources (hydroelectricity). Currently, 40% of the country's electricity is generated through the renewable mean of energy.

  • Italy is witnessing the entry of new operators into the industry. For instance, in August 2022, Compass Datacenter entered the country's market in partnership with Hines in plans to develop a 48 MW data center facility.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

  • Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Italy colocation market revenue.

  • An assessment of the investment in Italy by colocation and enterprise operators.

  • Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.

  • A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Italy data center market size during the forecast period.

  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Italy

  • Facilities Covered (Existing): 47

  • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 6

  • Coverage: 2 Cities

  • Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

  • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

  • Data center colocation market in Italy

  • Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

  • Wholesale vs. Retail Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

  • Retail Colocation Pricing

  • Wholesale Colocation Pricing

  • The Italy market landscape investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Some strategic investors in the Italy data center market include Equinix, Aruba, DATA4, Telecom Italia, Seeweb, Stack Infrastructure (SUPERNAP Italia), Irideos, Retelit, Fastweb, and BT Italia.

  • In 2021, the region witnessed investments from major companies such as Aruba, Vantage, and Telecom Italia (TIM), among others.

  • The industry has witnessed investments from some new market entrants by acquiring or partnering with regional companies, such as Compass Datacenters and Stack Infrastructure.

  • The construction contractors in the country have both global and local presence, supplying major operators in the market - for instance, AECOM, Future-tech, ISG, and others. There is a slight fluctuation and variation in construction costs due to land-related activities.

  • There is a significant increase in cloud services in the region, prompting hybrid cloud solutions by vendors such as Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and others.

Major Vendors

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Atos

  • Cisco Systems

  • Dell Technologies

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise

  • Huawei

  • IBM

  • Lenovo

  • NetApp

  • Nutanix

  • Oracle

  • Pure Storage

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

  • AECOM

  • Ariatta

  • Eiffage

  • EDITEL

  • DBA PRO

  • Future-tech

  • ISG

  • In-Site

  • NORMA Engineering

  • Starching

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • ABB

  • Alfa Laval

  • Caterpillar

  • Climaveneta Climate Technologies

  • Cummins

  • EATON

  • Emicon

  • Legrand

  • HiRef

  • Honeywell International

  • Piller Power Systems

  • Munters

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

  • Pramac

  • Rittal

  • Schneider Electric

  • Siemens

  • Socomec

  • STULZ

  • Trane Technologies

  • Vertiv

Data Center Investors

  • Aruba

  • Data4 Equinix

  • Microsoft

  • Telecom Italia

  • IRIDEOS

New Entrant

  • Geoveda Srl

  • Compass Datacenters

  • Vantage Data Centers

  • STACK Infrastructure (SUPERNAP Italia)

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

  • Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

  • Milan

  • Other Cities (Padua, Rome, Piacenza, Pavia, Ancona, Arezzo, Palermo, Frosinone, Bologna, Turin, Venice, Perugia, Pisa, Massarosa)

  • List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

The segmentation includes:

  • IT Infrastructure

  • Servers

  • Storage Systems

  • Network Infrastructure

  • Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems

  • Generators

  • Transfer Switches & Switchgears

  • PDUs

  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

  • Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems

  • Rack Cabinets

  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems

  • CRAC & CRAH Units

  • Chiller Units

  • Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

  • Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

  • Other Cooling Units

  • General Construction

  • Core & Shell Development

  • Installation & commissioning Services

  • Engineering & Building Design

  • Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

  • Physical Security

  • Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

  • Tier Standard

  • Tier I & Tier II

  • Tier III

  • Tier IV

  • Geography

  • Milan

  • Other Cities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tfa2zg

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


