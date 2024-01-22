Blowout Bond Rally Sends Italy-Germany Gap to Two-Year Low

(Bloomberg) -- Investors rushing to lock in juicy bond yields have pushed the yield spread between Italy and Germany to the narrowest level in almost two years.

The difference between Italian and German 10-year yields now stands at about 1.5 percentage points, down from 2 points in late October. The spread is closely followed in debt markets as a key gauge of risk tolerance and metric for how investors view Europe’s historically stronger and shakier economies.

European bonds have become a favorite play for investors, especially in the so-called periphery nations of Portugal, Italy, Greece and Spain, as central banks are expected to cut interest rates this year.

Italy, in particular, has also benefited from European fiscal rules that will give countries more flexibility in reducing budget deficits over the long-term. In November, Moody’s Investors Service said the country is no longer in danger of a cut to junk and raised the rating outlook to stable in a huge win for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The tighter spread is down to “rate cuts and some progress on EU fiscal rules,” which is “rather a positive thing for the periphery,” said Dario Messi, fixed income strategist at Julius Baer. “The momentum could persist, in my view.”

Global bond markets saw a resurgence late last year as investors anticipated lower rates. While the rally was trimmed this month, yields are still much lower than the peaks reached last year. In the US, benchmark 10-year yields have fallen from 5% to just over 4%.

Asset manager Candriam recently scrapped its underweight stance on Italian debt, arguing there was no longer any justification in foregoing the higher rates. The country’s 10-year bond yields around 3.85%, compared with 3.22% on the Spanish equivalent and 2.81% for French debt.

Some investors also point to a more stable political landscape in Italy as a reason for the market’s confidence.

Since her election in late 2022, Meloni has consolidated her power with parliament consistently voting as a united front. That’s created a sense that the government that is likely to last and follow through with its policy agenda, which includes spending almost €200 billion ($218 billion) in EU Recovery Fund cash.

Still, she is facing several challenges. In December, the Bank of Italy cut its growth forecast for the euro area’s third-biggest economy to just 0.6% this year.

And there are worries that the market rally is overextended. Mohit Kumar, chief economist for Europe at Jefferies International, said there’s potential for the Italy-Germany spread to widen to as much as 180 basis points in the coming weeks.

--With assistance from James Hirai and Alessandra Migliaccio.

(Updates with chart, additional context and analyst comments throughout.)

