Italy Defends Power Grid Operator’s Bonus as Consumers Pay More

(Bloomberg) -- The Italian government said bonuses paid to the nation’s electricity grid operator were justified despite rising costs to consumers, defending a practice raised in a Bloomberg News investigation.

The expense to consumers would have been even higher had the operator, Terna SpA, not been rewarded for its efforts in cutting costs on the so-called “dispatch” market, Vannia Gava, deputy minister for the environment and energy security, told lawmakers in Rome on Thursday.

“Under equal conditions, without Terna’s optimization interventions, in 2022 the cost of the dispatching service would have been equal to almost double that recorded,” Gava told the lower house’s committee on businesses and tourism, referring to the secondary market used to fill supply gaps and avoid blackouts.

High gas prices made it harder to further cut those expenses, she said in response to a formal request for comment by an opposition lawmaker.

Bloomberg News reported in November that Italian power companies profited from the country’s Covid-19 lockdown, using a trading technique that brought extra revenue of €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) above wholesale electricity prices in 2020.

The investigation revealed that a solution meant to cut such windfalls instead resulted in a net higher expense of €692 million for consumers in 2022 — and that the Italian grid manager nevertheless received €334.7 million in bonuses that year for cost-cutting under a government program.

Within two weeks of the report, lawmaker Enrico Cappelletti formally demanded that government ministers review the costs to consumers and bonuses paid to Terna.

“The problem is that there has been no saving in bills for consumers,” Cappelletti, a member of the Five Star Movement party, said at Thursday’s hearing in response to the deputy minister.

Terna has said that high gas prices in 2022 made it harder to cut costs, and that improvements to its grid and trading strategies helped keep them from going even higher. The grid manager and power regulator ARERA said they had taken action to reduce costs on the dispatch market, where Terna has often spent many times the wholesale price of power. Those costs are passed on to consumers via their electricity bills.

The Bloomberg report was part of a yearlong global investigation that has revealed how electricity consumers have been hit with surprise extra costs thanks to grid shortcomings, policy loopholes and maneuvers by companies with strong market power.

--With assistance from Chiara Albanese, Jerrold Colten and Gina Turner.

