Italy econ minister says lots of departments involved in TIM plans

ROME (Reuters) - A potential takeover of Telecom Italia by state lender CDP is something that needs to be discussed by ministers from a number of departments, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Friday.

Giorgetti was asked about the proposal on the sidelines of a news conference. The idea has been floated as a potential alternative to TIM's own plan to do a deal with CDP for its network grid to help create a national fibre champion.

The minister had earlier told the news conference that he had confidence in Italy's economic forecasts, calling them "prudent" and in line with those due to be unveiled by the European Commission.

(Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Alvise Armellini)