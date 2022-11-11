U.S. markets open in 3 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,980.75
    +19.75 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,860.00
    +148.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,717.00
    +84.75 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,881.40
    +11.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.39
    +2.92 (+3.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.30
    +14.60 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    21.80
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0270
    +0.0073 (+0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.75
    -2.34 (-8.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1740
    +0.0038 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.1100
    -2.6100 (-1.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,297.36
    +828.17 (+5.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.59
    +24.30 (+6.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,341.49
    -33.85 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,263.57
    +817.47 (+2.98%)
     

Italy econ minister says lots of departments involved in TIM plans

·1 min read
Illustration shows Telecom Italia (TIM) logo

ROME (Reuters) - A potential takeover of Telecom Italia by state lender CDP is something that needs to be discussed by ministers from a number of departments, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Friday.

Giorgetti was asked about the proposal on the sidelines of a news conference. The idea has been floated as a potential alternative to TIM's own plan to do a deal with CDP for its network grid to help create a national fibre champion.

The minister had earlier told the news conference that he had confidence in Italy's economic forecasts, calling them "prudent" and in line with those due to be unveiled by the European Commission.

(Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m sorry, I f****d up.’ Sam Bankman-Fried needs $4 billion. Fast

    Bankman-Fried apologized to investors and said he would be “incredibly, unbelievably grateful” if they could help out.

  • 'They will come to a bad ending': A year since its $69K peak, Bitcoin has plummeted more than 70% — here's why Warren Buffett has hated cryptocurrency all along

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Tesla bulls cut price target on EV developers, automaker cancels solar projects across U.S.

    Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian breaks down Wedbush analyst Dan Ives' decision to cut his price target on Tesla, as the EV developer reportedly cancels solar projects across the United States.

  • Global stock markets surge as US inflation drops to 7.7%

    Inflation eased last month to 7.7%, the lowest since January 2022.

  • These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks Have Crushed the Market in 2022 — And They Can Go Even Higher

    The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 Energy index up a whopping 65%. So the question for investors is, does the sector have more room to run? According to Wall Street pros, the answer to that is ‘yes.’ Selling an absolutely necessary product, energy companies are widely seen as hedges against inflation, frequently offering a combination of corporate profits and shareholder dividends. In the US, the price of crude oil has risen 15% so far this year, and the governmen

  • Bulls in Control of Nvidia Stock. Here's How High It Could Rally

    Nvidia stock is bursting higher on Thursday and hitting its highest level since August. Here's how to trade it from here.

  • Friday’s Inflation Data May Have More of a Rates Impact Than CPI

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are laser focused on Thursday’s key US consumer price figures, but inflation data a day later may be even more important in determining the near-term outlook for global markets.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysFTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’US Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, G

  • AMD stock jumps amid boosted sales from Taiwan Semiconductors, chip industry

    Yahoo Finance Live examines the chip space after Taiwan Semiconductors experiences a boost in sales.

  • Dow Jones Soars 1,200 Points On Inflation Report: Why The Market Rally Has Room To Run

    The major indexes soared on the October inflation report. Here's why the market rally may have room to run.

  • Trump Lawyers Sanctioned for Filing ‘Frivolous’ Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton

    A federal judge in Florida has imposed monetary sanctions on a team of former President Donald Trump’s lawyers, castigating them for filing a “frivolous” lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and other Democrats earlier this year. In a scathing 19-page decision, U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks said a group of lawyers for Mr. Trump, led by Alina Habba and Peter Ticktin, showed a “cavalier attitude towards facts” throughout the brief history of the case. The judge, who dismissed the case in September, ordered the Trump lawyers to pay a combined $50,000 monetary penalty to the court and to reimburse a public-relations executive, Charles Dolan, for approximately $16,200 he spent defending himself in the litigation.

  • Why Unity Software Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) were up 27% as of 12:24 p.m. ET on Thursday after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter. The stock has fallen sharply this year after an internal performance problem caused revenue growth to slow with one of its advertising products and the stock is down about 80% year to date. Revenue growth accelerated over the second quarter's 9%, despite a 7% year-over-year decline in the "operate solutions" segment, where Unity offers advertising tools to help game companies monetize their games.

  • Musk communicates to Twitter employees that ‘bankruptcy is not out of the question’

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley details Elon Musk's latest address to Twitter employees, stating the possibility of bankruptcy amid corporate restructuring and executive shuffling.

  • Should Investors Buy the Recent Dip in Tesla (TSLA) Stock?

    With TSLA 52% from its highs, investors may be contemplating adding Tesla shares to their portfolio. Let's take a look at the company's outlook and valuation to see if it is indeed a good time to buy TSLA.

  • 12 Best Alternative Energy Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 best alternative energy stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Alternative Energy Stocks To Buy Now. Mark Carney, the former Bank of England governor, told Bloomberg on November 8 that renewable energy assets are set for explosive growth, […]

  • Equity Rally Deepens as China Adds to US Euphoria: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US index futures and European stocks rallied as the euphoria over falling inflation in the world’s largest economy extended into a second day and China relaxed some Covid restrictions.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast,

  • Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks

    It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection. “It’s the revenge of the old guard right now, right here,” Cramer said. “All sorts of boring, conventional companies are taking back the

  • Musk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk, in his first address to Twitter Inc. employees since purchasing the company for $44 billion, said that bankruptcy was a possibility if it doesn’t start generating more cash, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zer

  • Why TG Therapeutics' Shares Rose 63.37% on Thursday

    Shares of biopharmaceutical company TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) climbed 63.37% on Thursday. TG Therapeutics focuses on therapies to treat B-cell diseases. The company said that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted the company's Biologics License Application (BLA) for Ublituximab and had set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date of Dec. 28.

  • EV roundup: Tesla bull throws in the towel, Nio reports strong sales, Rivian rises on outlook

    Tesla, Nio, and Rivian are three big EV stocks moving today. Here's why.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Wilted on Wednesday

    Like meme stocks will do from time to time, Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) on Wednesday saw a notable price drop a day after a surge. The company was hit by quite a severe price target cut from an analyst, a move that ruined the party after Tuesday's post-earnings run-up. Before market open Wednesday, Noble Capital's Robert LeBoyer made a nearly 40% chop to his Ocugen target.