Italy Facilities Management (FM) Market Report 2021-2025: Opportunities for Companies that Target the Highest Growth Services and Sectors
Facilities management is somewhat underdeveloped in Italy and the outsourced market is much smaller than other European countries with similar GDP and population size, such as the UK and France. Growth has been modest but steady in recent years, but the recovery from COVID-19 will see an accelerated CAGR for the period 2020 to 2025.
Meanwhile, with FM services commoditizing and organic growth hard to find, companies need to innovate to keep growing and remain profitable. The industry will continue to move toward service integration and sophisticated advisory services focused on business productivity and sustainability, and M&A activities will continue.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 is having a severe effect on all customer sectors. The Italian FM market saw a revenue drop of 7.8% in 2020 due to the pandemic. The market will return to growth in 2021, but will not reach 2019 levels until late 2021 or early 2022.
Healthcare, government, and education will be the fastest-growing customer segments during the forecast period. Meanwhile, hard (technical) services will outstrip soft (support) services in terms of revenue growth.
There are opportunities for companies that target the highest growth services and sectors, but there are also significant challenges for those that fail to adapt. Meanwhile, collaboration and partnership are increasingly critical as technology and new business models disrupt the Italian market.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Facility Management in Italy
Growth Opportunities Fueling the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Environment
Key Findings and CEO's 360-degree Perspective
Italian Facilities Management in Numbers
Impact of COVID-19 on Facilities Management
Respond, Reset, and Rebound after COVID-19
Top Growth Opportunities
Top Predictions
Key Conclusions
Scope and Definition, Italian Facilities Management
Facilities Management Scope of Analysis
Market Definitions
Market Segmentation
Key Questions this Study will Answer
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Italian Facilities Management
Facilities Management Dynamics in Italy
Market Growth Trends
Market Growth Outlook
Top 5 FM Developments
Key Competitors for Facilities Management
Key Growth Metrics for Facilities Management
Growth Drivers for Facilities Management
Growth Restraints for Facilities Management
Impact of COVID-19 on Revenue Forecast, Facilities Management
Main Areas of COVID-19 Impact
The Facilities Management Universe
Revenue Forecast by Service Delivery Model, Facilities Management
Revenue Forecast Analysis, Facilities Management
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Delivery Model, Facilities Management
Percent Revenue Forecast and Market Size by Customer Sector, Facilities Management
Revenue Forecast by Customer Sector, Facilities Management
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Customer Sector, Facilities Management
COVID-19 - Impacts and Risks by Customer Sector
Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type, Facilities Management
Percent Revenue Forecast and Market Size by Service Type, Facilities Management
Revenue Forecast by Service Type, Facilities Management
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type, Facilities Management
COVID-19: Impacts and Risks by Service Type
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share, Facilities Management
Revenue Share Evolution, Facilities Management
Respond Phase: Short-term Opportunities
Reset Phase: Medium-term Opportunities
Rebound Phase: Long-term Opportunities
Companies to Action
Growth Opportunities: Respond Phase - Short-term Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 1: Productive Remote Workforce
Growth Opportunity 2: Healthy Buildings
Growth Opportunity 3: Back to Work (Re-entry)
Growth Opportunity 4: Critical Customer Sectors
Growth Opportunity 5: Switching On
Growth Opportunities: Reset Phase - Medium-term Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 1: Organizational Resilience
Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainability
Growth Opportunity 3: Safe & Comfortable Buildings
Growth Opportunity 4: Augmented Operations
Growth Opportunity 5: Contactless Services
Growth Opportunities: Rebound Phase - Long-term Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 1: Workplace Optimization and WCM
Growth Opportunity 2: Energy Management
Growth Opportunity 3: Data Analytics
Growth Opportunity 4: Technical (Hard) Services
Growth Opportunity 5: Service Integration
Appendix
