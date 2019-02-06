Italy Gets Huge Orderbook in Rapid Return to Buoyant Bond Market

(Bloomberg) -- Italy pulled in more than 33 billion euros ($38 billion) of offers for its second syndicated sovereign bond of the year, as investor appetite shows little let-up from a record-breaking deal just three weeks ago.

The country set a final spread of 18 basis points above benchmark rates for the September 2049 note, as much as four basis points tighter than the initial price target, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it. The deal could be as large as 7 billion euros, based on a Toronto-Dominion Bank estimate.

Italy aims to raise about 250 billion euros of debt this year, and the county has rushed back into the bond market as calm financial conditions and receding risks central banks will raise interest rates boost demand for high-grade debt. Austria, Belgium and Finland all got their largest-ever syndicated orderbooks in recent weeks, while Italy had more than 35.5 billion euros of bids in a 10 billion-euro sale of March 2035 notes on Jan. 15.

The country’s rapid return “speaks volumes about the current attractive backdrop for issuers,” Rainer Guntermann, a Commerzbank AG rates strategist, said in a note. Italy seems set “to front-load as much funding as possible as uncertainties from politics or central banks may be looming later in the year,” he said.

Indeed, demand for fixed-income securities has been buoyant globally. Japan received the strongest response for a 10-year offering in 13 years, while serial defaulter Ecuador managed to sell $1 billion in new debt. Greece, the nation hardest hit by the euro-area financial crisis, drew orders four times the size of its 2.5-billion-euro sale last week.

Italian bonds notched up a third month of gains in January, buoyed by thawing political risk and diminishing investor conviction that the European Central Bank will be able to increase interest rates this year. The strong performance is a far cry from the market turmoil seen around the middle of last year, when the country found itself embroiled in a budget dispute with the European Union over plans to increase its spending above the bloc’s limits.

The outlook for Italian assets isn’t without risks. The economy has slipped into a recession after contracting through the last two quarters. Relations between the two ruling parties -- the League and the Five Star Movement -- have also been fraught, raising the possibility of early elections.

“It’s a lot of duration supply in a short period of time,” said Pooja Kumra, Toronto-Dominion European rates strategist. “Clearly the treasury wants to pre-fund as much as it can in this low-yield environment.”

