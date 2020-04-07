(Bloomberg) --

Italy reported its fewest new coronavirus infections since March 13, as the government considers easing some containment measures in the coming weeks.New cases numbered 3,039 over the last 24 hours, compared with 3,599 a day earlier, civil protection officials said on Tuesday. The country reported 604 deaths linked to the virus, compared with 636 the day before.The number of patients in intensive-care units fell for a fourth day to 3,792. Confirmed coronavirus cases in Italy total 135,586, fewer than in the U.S. and Spain.

“Finally, we’re starting to see a decrease in the number of new cases,” Giovanni Rezza, head of the infectious diseases department at Rome’s Superior Health Institute, said to reporters. “We have to be cautious and await tomorrow or the day after before breathing a sigh of relief.”

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is consulting medical and scientific advisers this week about a possible relaxation of a nationwide lockdown that has halted virtually all businesses until at least April 13.

Parts of Italy’s agribusiness and health sectors, and mechanical-equipment companies linked to them, could reopen in mid-April, according to an official familiar with the discussions.

Social restrictions could be loosened slightly if the number of cases and deaths continues to slow, with some shops reopening but bars and restaurants remaining closed. Social-distancing rules will remain in place.

(Updates with disease expert in fourth paragraph. An earlier version of this story was corrected to remove errant reference to March in second paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.