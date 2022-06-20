U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.54
    +0.98 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.70
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0520
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2245
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1150
    +0.0300 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,594.21
    +97.51 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.66
    +3.73 (+0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.81
    +105.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

The Italy Tractor Market to Witness Sale of 31k Units by 2028. Less Than 50 HP Tractors will Hold the Largest Share by 2028 - Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·5 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The Italian tractor market registered 24,385 units in 2021 and is expected to reach 31,531 units by 2028.

Chicago, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the Italy tractor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.74% from 2021-2028. Foreign investors are on par with Italian firms when it comes to greenfield investments. They can also freely move their capital, invest in real estate and land, and repatriate earnings. More than 20,000 foreign companies operate in Italy.

Several OEMs shifted their focus from matured markets in Northwest Italy to the underpenetrated states of Northeast Italy. The tractor market in Italy is currently in the growth stage, and manufacturers seek capacity augmentation in the country. The country's Central region still has negligible farm mechanization, and vendors can explore these regions with a portfolio of small tractors that are suitable for the hilly terrains of the region.

Italy Tractor Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

MARKET SIZE (2028)

31,531 Units

MARKET SIZE (2021)

24,385 Units

CAGR (2022-2028)

3.74%

 

BASE YEAR

2021

 

HISTORIC YEAR

2019-2020

FORECAST YEAR

2022-2028

MARKET SEGMENTS

Horsepower, Drive Type, and Region

COUNTRIES COVERED

Italy (North-West, North-East, Centre, South, and Islands)

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Agriculture is a major source of income for the Italian economy. Therefore, the government sustains and empowers Italian farmers. The Italian government launched several policies and missions that are targeted to help farmers by providing them with financial assistance, better infrastructure, competitive crop prices, loan waivers, and subsidies. The government is also keen to improve the current state and adoption of farm mechanization in Italy. Currently, the farm mechanization rate is close to 40% in Italy, which is the lowest considering the role and importance of agriculture in the country. Farm mechanization is the process of employing agricultural machinery to increase productivity. There is an increase in the need for improved agricultural policies to support the development and mechanization of agricultural farms and farmers.

Key Highlights

  • Italy Agricultural Tractor Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.74% during the forecast period 2021-2028. 2-Wheel-Drive segment accounted for more than 85% of the overall tractor market. 50-100 HP segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.62ring the forecast period.

  • With approximately 70% share, tractors are the largest segment of agricultural equipment in Italy in terms of revenue. In addition, in terms of unit sales, Italy is the third largest exporter of tractors in Europe. The number of tractors manufactured in Italy accounts for over one-third of the total number of tractors manufactured in Europe.

  • The Government of Italy schemes and initiatives to facilitate credit and improve agriculture-related operations are the major drivers that are contributing to the growth of the overall value chain in the Italy agricultural sector. Italy being one of the major countries in Europe, the market scenario is expected to change and is likely to post growth from 2020 due to an improvement of the country’s economy because of the economic stimulus package of $33.6 billion rolled out by the government.

  • Italy, a new frontier of innovation is emerging as agriculture meets digital technologies, opening various paths to a smart agricultural future. The smart agriculture will happen with the help of various technologies such as self-driving or autonomous tractors and GPS technology, among others. Self-driving or autonomous tractors can help farmers reduce working hours, however, there is a huge potential for data monitoring.

  • The Italian market witnessed an unexpected rise in tractor sales in 2021 and maintained it until now. This led to a sudden rise in single-day registration numbers of tractors. Interestingly, the highest growth in the Italy tractor market was seen in the medium HP power segments.

  • The key players in Italy agriculture tractor market are CNH Industrial, SDF Group and AGCO. In terms of units sold, CNH and SDF Group are the market leaders which accounted for more than 40% of overall Italy agriculture tractors market in 2021.

Market Segmentation

Horsepower

  • Less than 50 HP

  • 50–100 HP

  • 101–150 HP

  • 151-200 HP

  • 201-300 HP

  • 301-400 HP

  • above 400 HP

Drive Type

  • 2-Wheel Drive

  • 4-Wheel Drive

Region

  • Italy

    • North-West

    • North-East

    • Centre

    • South

    • Islands

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Volume | 2021−2028

  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by horsepower, drive type, and region

  • Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 9 other vendors

The agriculture tractor market in Italy has many established players that provide their products for use in open fields, vineyards, and others. The threat of new vendors in the country is quite low. There is a high demand for used and certified tractors. Vendors sell certified and used tractors under their brand names. The price for such a tractor is nearly half the price of a new tractor. The agriculture tractor market in Italy is dominated largely by companies that have a comprehensive portfolio of offerings for any type of usage. The market competition is expected to intensify further during the forecast period with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&As. Arizton believes that global players will grow by partnering on a technology-sharing basis with regional or local players in the future years. Furthermore, companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products.

Key Vendors

  • CNH Industrial

  • AGCO

  • John Deere

  • Kubota

 Other Prominent Vendors

  • SDF

  • Antonio Carraro

  • ACE

  • TAFE

  • Iseki

  • Deutz-Fahr

  • Mahindra & Mahindra

  • Yanmar

  • Escorts

Explore our automotive mobility profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


Recommended Stories

  • Create campfire vibes anytime and anywhere with this Shark Tank-famous product

    Make this summer unforgettable with camping gear that the experts on Shark Tank fought over. Try the Portable Campfire by radiate.

  • US Sanctions Helped China Supercharge Its Chipmaking Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions from Huawei Technologies Co. to Hikvision spurred appetite for home-grown components.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be

  • 10 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this piece we will take a look at the ten best falling stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our introduction of the companies and the general economic outlook, jump right ahead to 5 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now. The start of 2022 had a tinge of optimism to […]

  • China Buys $7.5 Billion of Russian Energy With Oil at Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maid

  • Cathie Wood warns the Fed are ignoring dangerous signals as it plows ahead with draconian rate hikes

    The founder of ARK Invest, Wall Street's best-known tech sector evangelist, warns leading economic indicators are flashing red.

  • Warren Buffett's portfolio is full of buyback opportunities which he calls 'the best use of cash'. Here are 3 companies with the biggest hidden dividend potential

    The Oracle of Omaha regularly buys back Berkshire Hathaway shares too.

  • Is the Stock Market Closed Today? Here Are the Hours for Juneteenth.

    The Juneteenth holiday weekend may come as a bit of respite for investors. Last week, they had to navigate increasingly turbulent markets: The  officially entered a bear market on Monday, the Federal Reserve announced a 0.75 percent interest rate hike on Wednesday, and the  finished below 30,000 points on Thursday. Is the Stock Market Closed on Juneteenth?

  • Amazon’s warehouse problems? It’s running out of workers to hire, and has too much space

    Amazon’s no-frill, low-wage, high-turnover labor model is finally beginning to show cracks.

  • Looking for Dividend-Paying Defense Stocks to Grab Now? Deutsche Bank Suggests 2 Names to Consider

    Last week, the Fed’s open market committee raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75%, the largest such increase in almost 30 years. The move marks a shift to an aggressive stance against inflation, and an attempt by the Fed to head off a potential recession. In fact, preliminary data leaked from the Atlanta Fed earlier in the week showed that the US is in a technical recession. While official numbers won’t be released until after the second quarter ends, the early numbers show that 2Q22 will e

  • Top three Aussie miners to shed $11 billion in market value as commodity rout accelerates

    Australia's big three miners were on track to lose more than A$16 billion ($11.12 billion) in combined market value on Monday at current levels, as a commodities selloff over easing China demand and fears of a global recession deepened. Rio Tinto's Australia-listed shares were set to shed nearly A$2 billion in value, BHP more than A$10 billion, and Fortescue Metals over A$4 billion. Lower output from Chinese steel mills has hit demand for iron ore, while prices of commodities like copper and aluminium have slumped on worries that aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve's and other central banks could tip the global economy into a recession.

  • Gas prices: How to save at the pump, according to an expert

    As gas prices soar to record highs, here are some tips to save at the pump.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says a coming 'worker backlash' could see Zoom skyrocket 1,263% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • The Housing Market Just Hit a Wall. What’s Next for Prices, Brokers, and Builder Stocks.

    Just a few months ago real estate was flying high. But with mortgage rates rising, brokers are already seeing a sharp slowdown in buyers. The big builders are better positioned to weather a recession.

  • Louis Navellier is Buying These 10 Energy Stocks in 2022

    In this article we present the list of Louis Navellier is Buying These 10 Energy Stocks in 2022. Click to skip ahead and see the Louis Navellier is Buying These 5 Energy Stocks in 2022. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) represent some of the biggest purchases of energy stocks made by […]

  • Stocks Historically Don’t Bottom Out Until the Fed Eases

    Another week of whipsaw stock trading has many investors wondering how much farther markets will fall. Investors have often blamed the Federal Reserve for market routs. It turns out the Fed has often had a hand in market turnarounds, too.

  • Iron Ore Sinks and Steel Mills Go Dark on Deepening China Gloom

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore plunged more than 7% in Singapore -- giving up all its gains this year -- as steel mills idled blast furnaces amid growing pessimism over the demand outlook in China.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardThe st

  • 1 Stock Split Growth Stock to Buy Now

    Stock splits are getting a lot of attention this summer: Amazon just completed its 20-for-1 split, Alphabet's 20-for-1 action is coming up fast, Shopify approved a 10-for-1 split, and Tesla's board of directors just signed off on a 3-for-1 split. Fortinet shares will be divvied up on June 22, leaving shareholders on June 23 with five shares for every one they owned prior. As a reminder, the share price will also be divided by five to adjust accordingly, so the value of Fortinet as a company is not changing.

  • Sundial Growers Enters into a Bid Agreement for Zenabis Global Inc.'s Assets

    Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") announced today that, in the context of the initial order pursuant to the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) ("CCAA") pertaining to the Zenabis Group (as defined below) rendered on June 17, 2022, it entered into a purchase agreement, in the form of a "stalking horse bid" (the "Bid Agreement"), pursuant to which the shares of Zenabis Global Inc. and the business and assets of its direct and indirectly wholly-owned subsidi

  • Stocks Won’t Sink Forever. Here Are Cheap Plays on the Market’s Recovery.

    The asset management industry has inviting prospects and battered shares. Why BlackRock, T. Rowe Price, and others are worth a look.

  • Warren Buffett Has Spent $118 Billion Buying These 3 Stocks Over the Past 6 Years

    Riding Warren Buffett's coattails to riches has been a successful moneymaking strategy for decades.