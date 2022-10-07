Italy Two-Wheeler Market Report 2022-2026: Government Initiatives to Boost E2W Adoption / Increasing Trend of Adventure Riding / Lucrative Market for Battery Swapping Services
DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Italian Two-Wheeler Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study offers insights into Italy's two-wheeler market, analyzing the two primary powertrains: internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric.
Through PESTLE and SWOT analyses, this study examines the macro factors, growth drivers and restraints, and latest trends transforming the two-wheeler space and the country's approach to managing the electric mobility transition.
With the base year of 2021, the study performs cost comparisons and sales forecasts (from 2022 to 2026) for ICE and electric two-wheelers, considering their consumable costs, market prices, vehicle types (motorcycles, scooters, or mopeds), and availability of related solutions and services.
It presents Italy's top two-wheeler original equipment manufacturers and start-ups and highlights growth opportunities on which these companies can capitalize. Against a backdrop of technological advancements and evolving consumer demands in mobility, the two-wheeler market is set for robust growth in Italy.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Italian Two-Wheeler Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Segmentation: ICE 2W
Segmentation: E2W
Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
Italy's 2W Roadmap
VIO for 2Ws
PESTLE Analysis
SWOT Analysis
Market Attractiveness
Market Outlook for 2Ws
Overall Market Snapshot
Market Trends
Evolving E2W Ecosystem
Comparative Cost Analysis
Opportunities by Fuel Type
Opportunity by Mobility Application
Opportunity by Vehicle Type
Opportunities for E2W Products, Solutions, and Services
Regional Opportunities
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: ICE Two-Wheeler
ICE 2W Historical Performance: Unit Shipment
ICE 2W Unit Shipment Forecast
ICE 2W Sales by Displacement and Type
Top OEMs - Market Leaders in 2021
ICE 2W Sales by Motorcycle Type
Snapshot of Top ICE 2W Models in Italy
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Electric Two-Wheeler
E2W Historical Sales Performance: Unit Shipment
E2W Unit Shipment Forecast
E2W Sales by Type
Top OEMs - Market Leaders in 2021
Snapshot of Top E2W Models in Italy
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Government Initiatives to Boost E2W Adoption
Growth Opportunity 2: Increasing Trend of Adventure Riding
Growth Opportunity 3: Lucrative Market for Battery Swapping Services
