Italy Two-Wheeler Market Report 2022-2026: Government Initiatives to Boost E2W Adoption / Increasing Trend of Adventure Riding / Lucrative Market for Battery Swapping Services

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Italian Two-Wheeler Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

This study offers insights into Italy's two-wheeler market, analyzing the two primary powertrains: internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric.

Through PESTLE and SWOT analyses, this study examines the macro factors, growth drivers and restraints, and latest trends transforming the two-wheeler space and the country's approach to managing the electric mobility transition.

With the base year of 2021, the study performs cost comparisons and sales forecasts (from 2022 to 2026) for ICE and electric two-wheelers, considering their consumable costs, market prices, vehicle types (motorcycles, scooters, or mopeds), and availability of related solutions and services.

It presents Italy's top two-wheeler original equipment manufacturers and start-ups and highlights growth opportunities on which these companies can capitalize. Against a backdrop of technological advancements and evolving consumer demands in mobility, the two-wheeler market is set for robust growth in Italy.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Italian Two-Wheeler Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Segmentation

  • Segmentation: ICE 2W

  • Segmentation: E2W

  • Growth Metrics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Italy's 2W Roadmap

  • VIO for 2Ws

  • PESTLE Analysis

  • SWOT Analysis

  • Market Attractiveness

  • Market Outlook for 2Ws

  • Overall Market Snapshot

  • Market Trends

  • Evolving E2W Ecosystem

  • Comparative Cost Analysis

  • Opportunities by Fuel Type

  • Opportunity by Mobility Application

  • Opportunity by Vehicle Type

  • Opportunities for E2W Products, Solutions, and Services

  • Regional Opportunities

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: ICE Two-Wheeler

  • ICE 2W Historical Performance: Unit Shipment

  • ICE 2W Unit Shipment Forecast

  • ICE 2W Sales by Displacement and Type

  • Top OEMs - Market Leaders in 2021

  • ICE 2W Sales by Motorcycle Type

  • Snapshot of Top ICE 2W Models in Italy

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Electric Two-Wheeler

  • E2W Historical Sales Performance: Unit Shipment

  • E2W Unit Shipment Forecast

  • E2W Sales by Type

  • Top OEMs - Market Leaders in 2021

  • Snapshot of Top E2W Models in Italy

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Government Initiatives to Boost E2W Adoption

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Increasing Trend of Adventure Riding

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Lucrative Market for Battery Swapping Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nstob6

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/italy-two-wheeler-market-report-2022-2026-government-initiatives-to-boost-e2w-adoption--increasing-trend-of-adventure-riding--lucrative-market-for-battery-swapping-services-301643531.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

