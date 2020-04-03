Spanish Death Rate Drops; Merkel Exits Quarantine: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) --

Spain reported the first decline in new coronavirus deaths in four days, suggesting strict confinement measures may be helping to control the outbreak. Singapore announced tougher action, including the closure of most workplaces, and Germany’s Angela Merkel ended her self quarantine.

Europe needs continent-wide fiscal action and so-called coronabonds -- jointly issued debt -- would be one option to help tackle the financial fallout from the outbreak, European Central Bank policy maker Olli Rehn said on Friday. Europe needs bolder solutions than current proposals to counter the economic effect, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte wrote in a letter to daily la Repubblica.

Global coronavirus infections surpassed 1 million, a milestone reached just four months after the first cases surfaced in China.

Key Developments:

Global cases top 1 million; deaths exceed 53,100: Johns HopkinsSingapore to close most workplaces, schoolsAsian Development Bank sees global cost as high as $4.1 trillionThe world’s hotspots risk festering with all eyes on the virusThe virus will force Europe to make a decision about Italy

Malaysia Braces for Coronavirus Infections to Peak in Mid-April (5:45 p.m. HK)

Malaysia is preparing for infections to peak in the middle of this month, in line with the World Health Organization’s estimate, Director-General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a televised briefing. The country reported 217 new cases on Friday to bring the overall tally to 3,333, the most in Southeast Asia, with 53 deaths.

Germany’s Merkel Ends Self Quarantine (5:44 p.m. HK)

Angela Merkel ended her self quarantine after working from her home in Berlin since March 22. “The chancellor returned to the Chancellery today,” German government spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters in Berlin Friday. Merkel went into quarantine after learning that a doctor who had administered a precautionary vaccine on March 20 had tested positive.

Iran Reports 2,715 New Cases, 134 Deaths (5:44 p.m. HK)

Total cases now stand at 53,183 and cumulative deaths at 3,294. Total recoveries reached 17,935.

Spain Has First Drop in Death Rate in Four Days in Sign of Hope (5:40 p.m.)

Spain reported the first decline in new coronavirus deaths in four days on Friday, suggesting strict confinement measures may be helping to bring the outbreak under control.

Total deaths rose by 932 to 10,935 in the past 24 hours, a smaller gain than Thursday’s 950, according to Health Ministry data. The number of confirmed cases also increased by less than the previous day, with 7,472 new infections taking the total to 117,710.

Saudi Government to Cover 60% of Pay for Private Sector for 3 Months (5:24 p.m. HK)

The government will cover part of the pay for private-sector workers who face losing their jobs amid the coronavirus outbreak, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.

Germany May Need Even More ICU Beds, Health Authority Warns (5:21 p.m. HK)

Germany may need even more intensive-care unit space to care for coronavirus patients, even after boosting capacity by more than 40% since the crisis began, Robert Koch Institute President Lothar Wieler said.

“I still can’t be sure whether the capacity will be enough,” Wieler said at a press briefing. “My personal appraisal is that it will not be enough, and I would be happy to be wrong.” Germany had more intensive-care beds than neighboring countries before the pandemic, and hospitals have since added an extra 12,000 beds. About 30,000 of the total 40,000 beds have ventilators.

Indonesian Virus Deaths Top South Korea as Infections Near 2,000 (5:13 p.m. HK)

Indonesia reported its biggest daily spike in confirmed infections as the nation’s death toll from the pandemic surpassed South Korea to become the highest in Asia after China. The number of confirmed cases rose to 1,986 with 196 new infections reported in the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths reached 181.

Hong Kong Finds 43 Coronavirus Cases Friday, Taking Total to 845 (4:57 p.m. HK)

Thirty-four of the new cases had traveled overseas, Hong Kong Department of Health official Chuang Shuk-kwan said.

Italy to Pass 3 Billion-Euro Emergency Income Measures: Minister to CNBC (4:56 p.m. HK)

The Italian government plans to pass emergency income measures worth EU3b in order to help about 3 million people not yet getting welfare support, Labor Minister Nunzia Catalfo says in interview with Class CNBC TV on Friday.

Story continues