Spanish Death Rate Drops; Merkel Exits Quarantine: Virus Update

Spain reported the first decline in new coronavirus deaths in four days, suggesting strict confinement measures may be helping to control the outbreak. Singapore announced tougher action, including the closure of most workplaces, and Germany’s Angela Merkel ended her self quarantine.
Europe needs continent-wide fiscal action and so-called coronabonds -- jointly issued debt -- would be one option to help tackle the financial fallout from the outbreak, European Central Bank policy maker Olli Rehn said on Friday. Europe needs bolder solutions than current proposals to counter the economic effect, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte wrote in a letter to daily la Repubblica.
Global coronavirus infections surpassed 1 million, a milestone reached just four months after the first cases surfaced in China.
Key Developments:
Global cases top 1 million; deaths exceed 53,100: Johns HopkinsSingapore to close most workplaces, schoolsAsian Development Bank sees global cost as high as $4.1 trillionThe world’s hotspots risk festering with all eyes on the virusThe virus will force Europe to make a decision about Italy
Malaysia Braces for Coronavirus Infections to Peak in Mid-April (5:45 p.m. HK)
Malaysia is preparing for infections to peak in the middle of this month, in line with the World Health Organization’s estimate, Director-General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a televised briefing. The country reported 217 new cases on Friday to bring the overall tally to 3,333, the most in Southeast Asia, with 53 deaths.
Germany’s Merkel Ends Self Quarantine (5:44 p.m. HK)
Angela Merkel ended her self quarantine after working from her home in Berlin since March 22. “The chancellor returned to the Chancellery today,” German government spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters in Berlin Friday. Merkel went into quarantine after learning that a doctor who had administered a precautionary vaccine on March 20 had tested positive.
Iran Reports 2,715 New Cases, 134 Deaths (5:44 p.m. HK)
Total cases now stand at 53,183 and cumulative deaths at 3,294. Total recoveries reached 17,935.
Spain Has First Drop in Death Rate in Four Days in Sign of Hope (5:40 p.m.)
Spain reported the first decline in new coronavirus deaths in four days on Friday, suggesting strict confinement measures may be helping to bring the outbreak under control.
Total deaths rose by 932 to 10,935 in the past 24 hours, a smaller gain than Thursday’s 950, according to Health Ministry data. The number of confirmed cases also increased by less than the previous day, with 7,472 new infections taking the total to 117,710.
Saudi Government to Cover 60% of Pay for Private Sector for 3 Months (5:24 p.m. HK)
The government will cover part of the pay for private-sector workers who face losing their jobs amid the coronavirus outbreak, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.
Germany May Need Even More ICU Beds, Health Authority Warns (5:21 p.m. HK)
Germany may need even more intensive-care unit space to care for coronavirus patients, even after boosting capacity by more than 40% since the crisis began, Robert Koch Institute President Lothar Wieler said.
“I still can’t be sure whether the capacity will be enough,” Wieler said at a press briefing. “My personal appraisal is that it will not be enough, and I would be happy to be wrong.” Germany had more intensive-care beds than neighboring countries before the pandemic, and hospitals have since added an extra 12,000 beds. About 30,000 of the total 40,000 beds have ventilators.
Indonesian Virus Deaths Top South Korea as Infections Near 2,000 (5:13 p.m. HK)
Indonesia reported its biggest daily spike in confirmed infections as the nation’s death toll from the pandemic surpassed South Korea to become the highest in Asia after China. The number of confirmed cases rose to 1,986 with 196 new infections reported in the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths reached 181.
Hong Kong Finds 43 Coronavirus Cases Friday, Taking Total to 845 (4:57 p.m. HK)
Thirty-four of the new cases had traveled overseas, Hong Kong Department of Health official Chuang Shuk-kwan said.
Italy to Pass 3 Billion-Euro Emergency Income Measures: Minister to CNBC (4:56 p.m. HK)
The Italian government plans to pass emergency income measures worth EU3b in order to help about 3 million people not yet getting welfare support, Labor Minister Nunzia Catalfo says in interview with Class CNBC TV on Friday.
Austria Restricts Dividends, May Soon Present ‘Re-Start’ Plan (4:54 p.m. HK)
Austria’s 15 billion-euro aid package for companies includes guarantees for liquidity loans and direct subsidies for revenue losses and fixed costs, Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel said. Austria may present plans next week to “slowly” restart the economy, according to the government.
Riksbank Pledges ‘Whatever It Takes’ Response as Crisis Worsens (4:39 p.m. HK)
The Riksbank resorted to the famous battle cry of “whatever it takes” as central bankers in Sweden struggle to contain the economic damage wrought by the spread of Covid-19. “I repeat what I said in 2008 that we’ll do what is necessary or as they have said elsewhere, whatever it takes,” Governor Stefan Ingves said in a speech in Stockholm on Friday.
Japan Plans 300,000 Yen Handouts in Biggest Stimulus Package (4:38 p.m. HK)
Japan is planning to distribute 300,000 yen ($2,770) to virus-hit households as part of its biggest-ever stimulus package, but won’t lower its sales tax, according to the ruling party.
Carnival Cruise Ship Finally Docks. But Not Everyone Allowed Off (4:28 p.m. HK)
After being stranded at sea for three weeks, passengers on a Carnival Corp. cruise ship refused entry by multiple countries started disembarking in Fort Lauderdale, Florida -- but not all will be allowed to end a nightmare trip that left four dead and nine infected with coronavirus.
ECB’s Rehn Calls for Europe-Wide Systemic Solution to Crisis (4:22 p.m. HK)
The European Central Bank’s 750 billion-euro ($810 billion) emergency bond-buying program is the “central pillar” of its response to the coronavirus crisis, but Europe also needs continent-wide fiscal action, Finnish governor Olli Rehn said on Friday. In a Bloomberg Radio interview, the ECB policy maker said so-called coronabonds -- jointly issued debt -- would be one option to help tackle the financial fallout from the outbreak. He also expressed optimism that finance ministers will agree on a joint response when they meet next week.
German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz wants to reject the creation of coronabonds at a meeting of Euro area finance ministers on Tuesday, Spiegel reported, citing a Finance Ministry preparatory paper.
Singapore to Close Schools, Most Workplaces Amid Virus (4:06 p.m. HK)
Singapore’s government will shutter schools and most workplaces. Most workplaces, except for essential services and key economic sectors, will close starting on Tuesday, while the city-state will move to full home-based learning in its schools starting Wednesday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong told the nation in an address on Friday afternoon. All theme parks and casinos will close from April 7 and the government will stop discouraging the general public from wearing face masks in public.
Romania Taps EU400M Funding Line From the World Bank for Virus (3:54 p.m. HK)
The Romanian government has activated a pre-agreed funding line from the World Bank and will use the money to help it deal with the outbreak, the Washington-based lender said in a statement on Friday. The financing will be used to strengthen health services, minimize losses to both the public and private sectors and safeguard lives.
Russia Reports 17% Increase in Covid-19 Infection Cases (3:33 p.m. HK)
Russia reported 601 new cases of infection overnight, bringing the total number to 4,149, Interfax reported, citing Russian consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor.
Thailand Plans Increased Stimulus, Monetary Policy Flexibility (3:33 p.m. HK)
Thailand unveiled plans for fresh government stimulus as well as rule changes to improve monetary policy flexibility, stepping up efforts to cushion the blow from the novel coronavirus outbreak. The latest stimulus would be funded by fresh borrowing and reallocation of the existing budget, and could be approved April 7.
BNP Paribas, Santander Scrap Dividends as Banks Bow to Pressure (3:19 p.m. HK)
BNP Paribas SA and Spain’s Banco Santander SA scrapped dividend payments for 2019 after the European Central Bank pressured lenders to conserve cash to help fight the widespread economic impact of the coronavirus.
Tokyo Finds 89 New Cases of Coronavirus Today, NHK Says (3:10 p.m. HK)
Tokyo confirmed 89 new cases of coronavirus today, national broadcaster NHK reports, fewer than the 97 found yesterday.
World Bank Offers India $1 Billion Aid to Fight Coronavirus (3:07 p.m. HK)
The World Bank has offered $1 billion in emergency financing to help India increase its screening, contact tracing, and laboratory diagnostics to fight the coronavirus outbreak. The country of 1.3 billion people will receive the largest chunk of the $1.9 billion support offered by the World Bank to 25 developing nations.
France Will Likely Extend Lockdown Beyond April 15, Ndiaye Says (3:01 p.m. HK)
The French government is likely to extend confinement measures beyond April 15 and doesn’t plan to loosen any measures, spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye says in France 2 TV interview Friday.
‘This Is Aviation’s Darkest Hour,’ IATA Says (2:28 p.m. HK)
The director general of the International Air Transport Association described the coronavirus crisis as the biggest the industry has ever faced as the group published figures showing a 14% drop in air traffic demand in February, the steepest decline since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The numbers will only likely worsen for March, as many countries didn’t impose travel restrictions until then. “This is aviation’s darkest hour and it is difficult to see a sunrise ahead,” IATA’s Alexandre de Juniac said in a statement.
Italy’s Conte Says Time for EU to Be Bold (2:24 p.m. HK)
Europe needs bolder solutions than what’s been proposed thus far to counter the economic effect of the coronavirus crisis, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte wrote in a letter to daily la Repubblica.
Conte, responding to European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen’s letter to the newspaper Thursday, said collective measures are needed to help countries including Italy, as they take on more debt to counter a crisis that isn’t of their own making.
The European Union can’t resort to “by the book” economic responses, Conte said. It must deploy the kind of firepower being used by countries like the U.S.
H&M Forecasts Loss, Considers Job Cuts (2:16 p.m. HK)
Hennes & Mauritz AB forecast a loss this quarter as the Swedish clothing retailer considers job cuts to reduce costs because the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of three-quarters of its stores.
Corona Brewer to Suspend Production (2:10 p.m. HK)
Corona beer maker Grupo Modelo will suspend production and sales on Sunday after Mexico declared a health emergency and ordered the suspension of non-essential operations. The announcement comes after shares in Constellation Brands Inc. fell Thursday as analysts said Mexico might force the company to suspend operations of its plants there.
Japan Worries Country on Brink of Virus Surge (12:40 p.m. HK)
Japan is bracing for an explosive surge in coronavirus infections cases, senior government officials said, while continuing to resist calls to declare a state of emergency to fight the pandemic.
“We are really continuing on the brink of the brink,” Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters in Tokyo, one of several fresh warnings about the potential for a more widespread outbreak. Nishimura said that the government was concerned about the capital, where confirmed infections have more than doubled in a week to almost 700. Tokyo saw its biggest one-day tally of 97 on Thursday.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has come under increasing pressure to declare a state of emergency to contain the disease’s spread. He told parliament Friday that the situation didn’t yet warrant an emergency declaration, but said he wouldn’t hesitate to do so when the time comes.
Germany Would Lift Restrictions in Steps (12:36 p.m. HK)
Germans should not assume that all restrictions on public life will be lifted after their current expiry date on April 19, according to Health Minister Jens Spahn.
“I want us to continue doing what we promised until Easter, namely reducing contact, and then assess together whether and how we can return to normality in steps,” Spahn said in an interview with Bild newspaper. “Certainly not all at once, but if at all then in steps.”
The virus has claimed 1,107 lives in Germany, according to the most recent data from Johns Hopkins University. The number of confirmed cases totals 84,794 -- the third-highest in Europe after Italy and Spain.
Apple Tells Staff U.S. Stores to Stay Closed Until May (11:59 a.m. HK)
Apple Inc. told employees that its retail stores in the U.S. will remain closed and work-from-home procedures will stay in place until early May due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Australia Seeks Relief for Commercial Tenants (11:56 a.m. HK)
Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government is close to announcing an agreement that will see rent relief for businesses hit by the coronavirus outbreak.
The government wants a new industry code of practice for commercial tenancies, so any decline in revenue for a business is reflected in a proportionate drop in rent they have to pay, Morrison told reporters in Canberra.
Morrison has been working to cushion the impact of the outbreak, trying to ensure as many firms can survive as possible so activity can be quickly revived once the health crisis is over.
Cathay Cuts Skeleton Capacity Even Further (11:01 a.m. HK)
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. said it will cut capacity even further as travel demand has disappeared because of the coronavirus.
The Hong Kong-based airline will fly just two times a week to four long-haul destinations -- London, Vancouver, Los Angeles and Sydney -- and hopes to maintain three weekly services to eight regional destinations, including Tokyo, New Delhi and Singapore, Chief Executive Officer Augustus Tang said in a memo to staff.
Chairman Patrick Healy and Tang are taking a 30% pay cut from April to December and executive director salaries will be reduced by 25%.
Global Cost of Pandemic Could Reach $4.1 Trillion: ADB (10:41 a.m. HK)
The cost of the coronavirus pandemic could be as high as $4.1 trillion, or almost 5% of global gross domestic product, depending on the disease’s spread through Europe, the U.S. and other major economies, the Asian Development Bank said.
A shorter containment period could limit the damage to $2 trillion, or 2.3% of world output, the Manila-based lender said in its Asian Development Outlook report released Friday. Developing Asia, including China, accounts for 22% to 36% of the pandemic’s total cost, it said.
“No one can say how widely the Covid-19 pandemic may spread, and containment may take longer than currently projected,” Yasuyuki Sawada, the ADB’s chief economist, said in the report. “The possibility of severe financial turmoil and financial crises cannot be discounted.”
