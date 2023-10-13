Visco Says No Signs Italy Spreads to Require ECB Action

(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s widening bond spread levels aren’t worrying and won’t require intervention from the European Central Bank, Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said.

“There are no signs really that it should rise in a territory that will require us to intervene,” the Italian central bank chief told Bloomberg TV. If central bank intervention were needed, “I think we can” do so, he said Friday in Marrakech.

Italy’s 10-year yield premium over Germany rose three basis points, breaching 200 basis points for the first time since Tuesday. Such moves will keep ECB officials on alert, fellow Governing Council member Gabriel Makhlouf told Bloomberg this week.

The spread has been widening since Italy’s government revealed its budget deficit is only likely to fall within European Union limits in 2026 — a year later than previously envisaged.

Shortfalls of 5.3% and 4.3% of gross domestic product this year and next will allow Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to cut taxes on wages and keep other promises to voters.

“My impression is that while fiscal prudence is necessary — for the next years, there is nothing we can do really to increase our fiscal space except in better composition of expenditures — we can grow more, and that is the main reason why I think markets are worried, the ability of the Italian economy to grow,” he said.

The country’s challenge has long been restoring its growth potential. The International Monetary Fund this week cut its 2023 and 2024 forecasts to 0.7% for each year — down from 1.1% and 0.9% in July. Compounding matters, Italy’s latest budget plans represent “significant” loosening of fiscal policy relative to previous targets, according to Fitch Ratings.

It’s not the only euro-area nation struggling to meet EU fiscal rules: France will have a deficit of 4.7% this year and Spain of 4.1%, forecasts compiled by Bloomberg showed. But spending and low growth aren’t the sole hurdles faced by Meloni.

“My main worry is geopolitical,” Visco said. “Uncertainty looms great and even before the incredible attack by Hamas to Israel, it was already visible.”

