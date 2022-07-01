U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

Italy's AMCO to buy 1.4 billion euros of non-performing leasing credits from Intesa

FILE PHOTO: New Intesa Sanpaolo skyscraper, designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano, is seen in Turin
MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's state-owned bad loan specialist AMCO said on Friday it had signed an agreement with lender Intesa Sanpaolo to purchase a portfolio of non-performing leasing credits with a gross value of around 1.4 billion euros ($1.46 billion).

The deal will be finalised by the end of this year.

AMCO added it had signed another contract with Intesa to buy a portfolio of single-name unlikely-to-pay loans with a gross value of 120 million euros. ($1 = 0.9578 euros)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Keith Weir)

