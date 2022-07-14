U.S. markets open in 6 hours 17 minutes

Italy's competition watchdog opens probe into Google over data portability

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Google is seen at VivaTech fair in Paris

MILAN (Reuters) -Italy's competition authority AGCM said on Thursday it has launched an investigation against Google over an alleged abuse of dominant position in data portability.

The watchdog said in a statement that Google allegedly hindered interoperability with other platforms, particularly with Weople, an app by Italian operator Hoda.

"Google's conduct could compress the right to portability of personal data... and could constrain the economic benefits that consumers can derive from their data," the regulator said, adding that the alleged abuse could limit competition.

The competition regulator carried out inspections on Wednesday at Google premises along with Italy's finance police, it said in a statement.

Google was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Giulia Segreti)

