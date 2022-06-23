U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,772.83
    +12.94 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,633.47
    +150.34 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,074.69
    +21.61 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,696.71
    +6.43 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.55
    +0.36 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.40
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    21.34
    -0.08 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0529
    -0.0041 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0760
    -0.0800 (-2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2261
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6210
    -1.5190 (-1.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,524.82
    +58.62 (+0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.41
    +8.19 (+1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.58
    -37.64 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

Italy's data watchdog latest to warn over use of Google Analytics

Natasha Lomas
·4 min read

Another strike against use of Google Analytics in Europe: The Italian data protection authority has found a local web publisher's use of the popular analytics tool to be non-compliant with EU data protection rules owing to user data being transferred to the U.S. -- a country that lacks an equivalent legal framework to protect the info from being accessed by US spooks.

The Garante found the web publisher's use of Google Analytics resulted in the collection of many types of user data, including device IP address, browser information, OS, screen resolution, language selection, plus the date and time of the site visit, which were transferred to the U.S. without adequate supplementary measures being applied to raise the level of protection to the necessary EU legal standard.

Protections applied by Google were not sufficient to address the risk, it added, echoing the conclusion of several other EU DPAs who have also found use of Google Analytics violates the bloc's data protection rules over the data export issue.

France’s data watchdog warns over illegal use of Google Analytics

Italy's DPA has given the publisher in question (a company called Caffeina Media Srl) 90 days to fix the compliance violation. But the decision has wider significance as it has also warned other local websites that are using Google Analytics to take note and check their own compliance, writing in a press release [translated from Italian with machine translation]:

"[T]he Authority draws the attention of all Italian managers of websites, public and private, to the illegality of transfers made to the United States through GA [Google Analytics], also in consideration of the numerous reports and questions that are being received by the Office, and invites all data controllers to verify the compliance of the methods of use of cookies and other tracking tools used on its websites, with particular attention to Google Analytics and other similar services, with the legislation on the protection of personal data."

Earlier this month, France's data protection regulator issued updated guidance warning over illegal use of Google Analytics -- following a similar finding of fault with a local website's use of the software in February.

The CNIL's guidance suggests only very narrow possibilities for EU-based site owners to use Google's analytics tool legally -- either by applying additional encryption where keys are held under the exclusive control of the data exporter itself or other entities established in a territory offering an adequate level of protection; or by using a proxy server to avoid direct contact between the user’s terminal and Google's servers.

Austria's DPA also upheld a similar complaint over a site's use of Google Analytics in January.

While the European Parliament found itself in hot water over the same core issue at the start of the year.

All these strikes against Google Analytics link back to a series of strategic complaints filed in August 2020 by European privacy campaign group noyb -- which targeted 101 websites with regional operators it had identified as sending data to the US via Google Analytics and/or Facebook Connect integrations.

The complaints followed a landmark ruling by the bloc's top court in July 2020 -- which invalidated a data transfer agreement between the EU and the US, called Privacy Shield, and made it clear that DPAs have a duty to step in and suspend data flows to third countries where they suspect EU citizens' information of being at risk.

The so-called 'Schrems II' ruling is named after noyb founder and long time European privacy campaigner, Max Schrems, who filed a complaint against Facebook's EU-US data transfers, citing surveillance practices revealed by NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, which ended up -- via legal referral -- in front of the CJEU. (A prior challenge by Schrems also resulted in the previous EU-US data transfer arrangement being struck down by the court in 2015.)

In a more recent development, a replacement for Privacy Shield is on the way: In March, the EU and the US announced they had reached political agreement on this.

However the legal details of the planned data transfer framework still have to be finalized -- and the proposed mechanism reviewed and adopted by EU institutions -- before it can be put to any use. Which means that use of US-based cloud services remains shrouded in legal risk for EU customers.

The bloc's lawmakers have suggested the replacement deal may be finalized by the end of this year -- but there's no simple legal patch EU users of Google Analytics can reach for in the meanwhile.

Additionally, the gap between US surveillance law and EU privacy law continues to grow in certain regards -- and it's by no means certain the negotiated replacement will be robust enough to survive the inevitable legal challenges.

A simple legal patch for such a fundamental clash of rights and priorities looks like a high bar -- failing substantial reform of existing laws (which neither side looks moved to offer).

Hence we've started to see software-level responses by certain US cloud giants -- to provide European customers with more controls over data flows -- in a bid to find a way to route around the data transfers legal risk.

Public sector bodies’ use of cloud services probed in joint EU data protection enforcement

As its data flows woes grow, Google lobbies for quickie fix to EU-US transfers

Recommended Stories

  • Verizon Customers Can Now Get Home Internet for as Little as $25 per Month

    For some U.S. households, a high internet bill doesn't fit in their monthly budget -- so they go without access. Verizon recently announced its mobile customers can now get home internet service for as low as $25 a month. Find out how to score a lower home internet price.

  • COVID-19: 'There will be a longtime and very stable demand for COVID tests,' says iHealth CEO

    iHealth CEO Jack Feng joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the growth of its at-home COVID-testing business.

  • Needham Lists Four Trends Aced By This Netflix Spin Off

    Needham analyst Laura Martin saw Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) as a pure-play way to invest in the growth of the U.S. over-the-top (OTT) and connected-TV (CTV) ecosystems. Martin believed that Roku's advertising addressable market (TAM) in the U.S. is the $60 billion of U.S. traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 plus TAMs it adds over time. Roku devices were in 61 million homes as of March 30 and reached about 150 million U.S. consumers, making Roku the most significant premium l

  • Big Picture Elliott Wave Review for Ethereum: $10K+ Still Attainable?

    Let’s assess how good a tool the Elliott Wave Principle is when applied correctly.

  • Charles Schwab CIO Dennis Howard explains why it's investing $2B-plus in technology

    Dennis Howard oversees a multibillion-dollar tech budget for financial services giant Charles Schwab Corp. He's also at the forefront of guiding a major employer through difficult hiring challenges and the return to office. He was one of the latest guests on the Texas Business Minds podcast.

  • Microsoft stops selling emotion-reading tech, limits face recognition

    Microsoft Corp on Tuesday said it would stop selling technology that guesses someone's emotion based on a facial image and would no longer provide unfettered access to facial recognition technology. Since at least last year, Microsoft has been reviewing whether emotion recognition systems are rooted in science. "These efforts raised important questions about privacy, the lack of consensus on a definition of 'emotions,' and the inability to generalize the linkage between facial expression and emotional state across use cases, regions, and demographics," Sarah Bird, principal group product manager at Microsoft's Azure AI unit, said in a blog post.

  • Why Cardano Might Be One of the Safest Cryptos to Hold in a Bear Market

    As Cardano continues to build for the future, it is finally starting to fulfill some of its early promise.

  • Amazon is opening a center for quantum networking research

    Researchers will work on technology that may lead to the creation of global quantum networks.

  • dYdX To Deploy Own Blockchain On Cosmos

    Derivatives Exchange dYdX Plans To Move Away From Ethereum And Develop Its Own Cosmos-based Blockchain For Its V4 Iteration.

  • Cardano (ADA) Delays Network Upgrade Until End of July

    In a blog post on Monday, the Input Output Global (IOG) team behind the programming of the Cardano blockchain announced that despite initial success of its "Vasil Hard Fork" upgrade earlier this month on the project's test network -- they're delaying the actual launch to users by several weeks. Launched in 2017, Cardano's proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus method to confirm blockchain transactions is generally believed to use less energy resources, making it a better option for the environment, compared to the proof-of-work (PoW) model.

  • Amazon's new pitch: let Alexa speak as your relatives from beyond the grave

    The prospective feature seeks to clone voices with minimal training data.

  • Twitter revives its developer conference after a seven-year hiatus

    After a seven-year hiatus, Twitter is once again hosting an in-person developer conference: Chirp.

  • Eppo, a product experimentation platform, raises $19.5M for expansion

    Despite the demand for platforms that let developers experiment with different versions of apps, the infrastructure required remains relatively complex to build. Beyond data pipelines and statistical methods, and experimentation infrastructure relies on analytical workflows often sourced from difficult-to-configure cloud environments. Plenty of startups have emerged in recent years to abstract away the app experimentation infrastructure, including Split, Statsig, and Optimizely.

  • Wells Fargo Upgrades Enerpac Tool - Read Why

    Wells Fargo analyst Michael McGinn upgraded Enerpac Tool Group Corp (NYSE: EPAC) to Overweight from Equal-weight and raised the price target to $23 (an upside of 21%) from $22. Although market conditions are less than ideal, the analyst has been surprised EPAC shares have continued to melt from their weakened year-end starting point as Industrial with overweight mining/ infrastructure/ energy exposure have fared better given the commodity surge. McGinn mentions that EPAC has seen many management

  • The best credit cards to save money on gas

    The right gas rewards card could help you earn cash back or points each time you fill up—or even when you're spending money elsewhere.

  • RIVN Stock: Rivian Deal Brings Wind Power To Illinois Plant; Is Rivian Stock A Buy?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • EHang Bags Order For Five Units Of EH216 AAVs From Tianxingjian

    EHang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EH) has received an initial purchase order for five units of EH216 AAVs from Tianxingjian Cultural Tourism Investment and Development LLC, an affiliated enterprise of the Jishou city government in Hunan province, China. Financial terms were not disclosed. The two parties plan to develop a scenic flight project at the Aizhai Wonder Tourist Area in Jishou. Tianxingjian plans to purchase additional 25 units of EH216 as the project evolves. It is an implementation of EHan

  • EV Sales are Surging, so Why Are Automakers Planning Layoffs?

    While electric vehicles are enjoying an unprecedented surge in popularity, ongoing supply chain problems, and growing recession fears are beginning to hit the automotive industry. EV sales rose 65% in Europe last year and doubled in the United States. The popularity of electric vehicles has increased during the past two years as more automakers have launched additional options for sedans, SUVs and pickup trucks, but obstacles remain as the global economy slows down amid higher inflation and interest rates.

  • Nike plans move to smaller space in Georgetown

    Nike Inc. is looking to shed its prime retail space by M Street NW and Thomas Jefferson Street NW in Georgetown, but it won't be going very far if it does. The sports apparel company wants to move about two blocks west, to a mid-block building at 3235 M St. NW, according to plans submitted to the Old Georgetown Board. Its move from 3040 M St. NW would be to space that's less than one-third of what Nike (NYSE: NKE) now occupies.

  • Colombian Markets Sink After Leftist Wins Presidential Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Colombian assets tumbled Tuesday as markets reopened after leftist Gustavo Petro won Sunday’s presidential election on a platform to wean the country off its reliance on raw materials and tax the rich.Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Mus